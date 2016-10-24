Mount volleyball falls in fifth set of finals

by Tom Utescher

The seeding went out the window as the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies volleyball playoffs progressed, but in this deep and highly competitive league, no one was particularly surprised. Longtime power Villa Maria Academy rose up from a fourth-place ranking this year to upset two higher seeds and win the championship, claiming the crown with a 3-2 victory at Mount St. Joseph last Wednesday evening.

After Villa prevailed in an extended opening set, 32-30, the Magic went ahead in the match by winning the next two rounds, 25-14 and 25-21.

The visiting Hurricanes drew even by securing the fourth set, 25-22, then won the fifth, 15-12.

During the regular season, the Mount had swept all but two league rivals, splitting home/away bouts with both Merion Mercy, which would claim the top seed for the tournament, and with Villa. The Magic had been missing one injured starter for each of its losses to those teams, but everybody was back for the four-team league tourney.

While the second-seeded Magic went past number three Gwynedd Mercy in straight sets, Villa Maria upset erstwhile leader Merion in five.

At the Mount in last Wednesday’s final, Villa went out to a 9-4 lead, but the Magic rallied and later the two squads were tied at 22-all. The Hurricanes won the following two points, but then fumbled a set point by sending its next serve out over the MSJ baseline.

The teams battled up to 30-30, with junior Ailene Woznicki delivering a couple of kills for the Magic. A call for a hit on the outside of the antenna went against the Mounties, who felt this was only one of several questionable net and no-touch calls. Earlier, as the scoreboard climbed above 25 points, at one stage one of the officials appeared to forget that a set must be won by two points.

Now another match point was pending for the visitors, and they collected it when an MSJ hit strayed outside of the left rear corner.

Coming back even more determined for the second set, the Magic forged ahead to a 17-11 lead as senior Courtney Kasperski really started to connect on her swings from the outside. Villa called a time-out at this juncture, but Mount St. Joe then rolled onward to a 25-14 win, notching set point when senior Jacey Abdalla jammed the ball down from the right side.

The Magic won the next segment as well, but the Hurricanes made this one a bit tougher, leading as late as 19-18 before giving up a side-out on a serving error. Over the next few rallies a pair of Villa points couldn’t keep the ‘Canes even with the home team. The Mounties received two kills from senior Liz Thomas and another two from junior Cassidy Abdalla, who then combined with Kasperski for a block that brought up set point.

On a hit by Kasperski, Villa sent the ball up into the ceiling and then misplayed it when it descended. The Magic now led the match, 2-1.

As the contest progressed, the Mounties began doing a better job of filling in behind their blockers to deny the visitors points on tips over the front wall. However, Villa’s Carly Ostrowski, far from the tallest player on the court at 5’6″, continued to be remarkably successful in scoring on hits from the middle of the court, well back from the net.

With her help, the Hurricanes pushed ahead late in the fourth frame, forcing an MSJ time-out at 17-20. Two kills for the Mount by Thomas were answered by the visitors, but then a few Villa miscues and a Mount block engineered by Cassidy Adballa and freshman Summer Adamson levelled the score at 22-22.

The Hurricanes moved back in front, 24-22, with a block and a Mount hit into the net. Next, on a Villa hit, the dig by Mount St. Joseph sent the ball sideways out of bounds, tying the contest at 2-2.

In the abbreviated fifth set of a match, in which a team can win by scoring just 15 points, it’s important to get off to a strong start.

Nevertheless, Villa Maria managed to recover from an early 4-0 Mount lead that included kills by Cassidy Abdalla and Kasperski.

The ‘Canes came back to tie at 5-5 and the teams then seesawed up to 10-10. Villa put the Mounties in danger by ringing up three points in a row before the home team scored on Kasperski’s final kill of the evening to make it 11-13.

The officials then made a technical positional fault call against the Magic, bringing up match point for Villa. From the left side of the ‘Canes’ court, Ostrowski bashed the ball straight across the net and down the sideline to wrap up the visitors’ victory.