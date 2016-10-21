SLIDESHOW: Adopt-a-Pet

DYNAMITE DINAH is a two-year-old silky soft tuxedo with white boots and a foxy tail. Dinah and her remaining kittens were rescued from living in a kitty-hated area where they were being picked off, one by one. The little bud needs a quiet home to help her continue to bloom. She is gentle and so loving. Her kneading air muffins says volumes on her thankful devotion. Dinah is spayed and vetted. Contact GDeNofa@aol.com and to see her story: https://youtu.be/3svhfhde_Yw