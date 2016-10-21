‘Funnyboneologist,’ 78, prescribes laughter to patients

by Rita Charleston

There she was — “DR. Curley Bubbe,” a.k.a. Esther Gushner — strolling down the halls of the University of Pennsylvania Hospital (HUP) dressed in her lab coat covered with funny sayings, her father’s black derby hat, her red and yellow sneakers, giant teabags draped along her lobes as earrings, a red flower decal on her nose and funny sayings written all over her coat. Not exactly what you would expect from a 78-year-old woman.

Family and friends have long known Gushner, originally from Roxborough but now living in Haverford, as a devoted mother and tireless volunteer, committed to important projects for many years. After receiving a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, she focused her attention on raising four children and helping others. Among other pursuits she was the president of the Jewish Federation of Atlantic County N.J., where she lived for a time, and served on the National Speakers’ Bureau of the United Jewish Appeal for many years. Upon returning to Philadelphia, she became a volunteer docent at Penn Museum and served as Chairperson of Docents for two years. And there was more. Much more.

But then, in the late ’90s, Gushner discovered a cause that has remained close to her heart. At Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J., the late Dr. George Edwards understood that making people laugh was a far better thing to do than sitting around listening to them cry. As a volunteer for Caring Clowns in hospitals throughout the area, Dr. Edwards, who became known as DR. Bumper “T” Clown, “Funnyboneologist,” visited many lonely and often frightened patients, helping them understand they were more than their disease. But his fondest dream was to establish an organization that would train other caring clowns to serve hospitalized patients, their families and caregivers.

That was a cause Gushner knew was for her. And so, in 2001, with the help of several others like her, Edwards realized his dream with the creation of the Bumper “T” Caring Clowns. According to Gushner, one of five founding members of the organization and currently its president, the all volunteer model of hospital clowning is now operating in 29 hospitals in seven states. Locally, the funny-faced faux physicians can be seen brightening the days at Roxborough Memorial Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Lankenau Hospital, St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital, Jeanes Hospital and others.

According to Gushner, who specializes in “smileology,” each “clown” goes through rigorous studies and training. “We have a dress code for each clown, so they don’t look ridiculous. And because we’re supposed to look like part of the wellness team, we wear our lab coats. We don’t want to be seen simply as clowns. We’d rather be seen as visitors with red noses because, in reality, we are here to help people get well. We do believe that laughter is the best medicine.”

And, in many cases, it has proven to be just that. “Nobody expects to see a clown come into their room — and we do so only with their permission. But once in, in many cases you can hear the bouts of laughter throughout the halls. I carry a big bag of smiling face stickers that I pass out, and if they want a red nose, they get that too.”

Desite her age, Gushner has shown no signs of slowing down. She explains that sometimes, as a volunteer, you have to wait a long time to see the fruition of your work. But with the clown work, there is instant gratification. “My favorite saying is, ‘If at the end of the day I could transfer all the smiles I see into cash, I’d be richer than Bill Gates.’

“The bottom line is that we know we can’t change the diagnosis, but we know we can put a smile on your face and in your heart and remind you of the wonderful person you truly are. The world is a better place thanks to smiles, hugs and laughter we share every day.”

To volunteer, send an email to info@bumpertcaringclowns.com.

* Reprinted, with permission, from Milestones, the monthly publication of the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.