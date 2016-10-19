Tour 6 kitchens for CHCE fundraiser

The Chestnut Hill Center for Enrichment cordially invites you to its 5th Annual Harvest Kitchen Tour on Saturday, Nov. 5, between the hours of 10 a.m and 4 p.m.

Proceed at your own pace through the kitchens of six beautiful homes in the neighborhood. Enjoy tastings prepared by six of the area’s finest chefs, caterers and purveyors of gourmet foods. Flower arrangements in the houses are provided by your favorite area florists and garden shops.

The Harvest Kitchen Tour is a wonderful way to spend an enjoyable and tasty day with friends, neighbors and family members. You will also be supporting Center for Enrichment programs for older adults throughout Northwest Philadelphia and many communities in eastern Montgomery County.

Order tickets online at www.chestnuthillenrichment.org or purchase with cash, check or credit card at the Center for Enrichment office, 8431 Germantown Ave. Tickets are $40 in advance, and $45 when purchased the day of the tour. Contact the Center for more details, by phone 215-248-0180 or email the.chce@verizon.net.