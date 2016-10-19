Roxborough group demonstrates success with fenced dog park

by Pete Mazzaccaro

In response to last week’s story about a dog that bit local resident Caroline Estey King at Pastorius Park, many readers have expressed an interest in seeing a section of Pastorius Park fenced off, specifically for dogs.

King was bitten three times by a dog that was running off leash. The owner of that dog fled the scene. Officer Robert Mahan of the 14th Police District told the local that he’s investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to identify the dog owner or the dog to call him directly at 215-704-3140.

King told the Local she’s in contact with the city and is discussing the need for a fenced in area.

On Facebook, readers voiced support for the idea.

“It’s upsetting something like this had to happen, but I agree. There has to be some part of the part fenced off for dogs to run,” wrote Kayla Donahue. “I love walking my dog through the park but can never get through with all the dogs off leash running over to us.”

“As a non-dog owner in the neighborhood who likes to walk through and use the park, I’m very sorry to hear this happened, but hope it can lead to a serious discussion of the need for a real dog park in Chestnut Hill,” wrote Stephanie Namesiw.

“This is awful, and a fenced area is so needed,” wrote Beth Baker. “I hesitate to go into local parks with my kids for this exact reason.”

In Roxborough, a nonprofit neighborhood organization that formed around the idea of a fenced-in dog park in 2013 might be one model the neighborhood could emulate to see the idea become a reality.

Carlos Nunez, president of Roxborough Dog Park, said that the desire to transform a vacant lot began to gain momentum in 2013. He noticed that a vacant, overgrown lot near his home – about two blocks west of Ridge Avenue near Roxborough Memorial Hospital – was being used as an unofficial dog park by some in the neighborhood.

When a meeting was held to discuss the issue with the City of Philadelphia, which owned the lot, Nunez said 150 people turned out and the message to the city was clear – a dog park was needed.

So the city gave the parcel to Roxborough Dog Park, which spent two years organizing and fundraising before opening in the summer of 2015. With taking over the lot, the new 501(c)(3) organization was responsible for liability insurance, landscaping and other maintenance issues.

“We started slow,” Nunez said. “We wanted to get the word out that the park was open. With Facebook and social media advertising, we grew, and now you can find 20 to 30 dogs at the park every afternoon.”

Nunez said that the dog park has been a consistently improving enterprise thanks to the hard work of a core of volunteers and a host of fundraising efforts, including get-togethers at local businesses like The Foodery, 6148 Ridge Ave., and costumed dog parades at the park on Halloween.

Roxborough Dog Park also offers memberships at $20 a dog, a year. The memberships get owners discounts with about a dozen businesses in Roxborough that support sponsor the park. The park is not members only and is open to the general public. The memberships are just another means users can support the park.

Nunez said the park has a had a few incidents, but that for the most part, the dog park users are aware that Roxborough Dog Park is an all-volunteer, community organization and they are responsible. Having a fenced in area, he said, was also crucial.

“If there is no fence line, the dogs get the idea that they can just roam free,” he said. “These dogs have a lot of energy, so boundaries are helpful.”

Nunez said Roxborough Dog Park has added landscape features to separate the park parcel into sections that make it easier for dogs to stay separate from others if needed.

For more information on Roxborough Dog Park, visit roxboroughdogpark.com.

Pete Mazzaccaro can be reached at 215-248-8802 or pete@chestnuthilllocal.com.