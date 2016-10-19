Lawrence Y. Chapman Jr., architect

Lawrence Yeoman Chapman Jr., 73, an architect, died Oct. 11 of Lewy body dementia at his home in Chestnut Hill.

During his career, Mr. Chapman designed and managed architectural projects large and small, from private residences to healthcare facilities and entertainment venues throughout the United States. One of his favorite projects was the Garden State Race Track.

He had a role in the New Market development in Philadelphia, as well as the renewal and expansion of the Inner Harbor and Fells Point areas of Baltimore.

He had worked for several architectural firms, among them Louis Sauer Associates, Ewing-Cole and Jacobs Engineering.

A Chestnut Hill resident for 23 years, Mr. Chapman was a board member and trustee of The Montessori School in Dresher, and was a volunteer and set designer at Academy Players in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

He is survived by his wife, Helga Krauss; a son, Lawrence Yeoman Chapman III; stepsons Daniel Krauss-Kowalchuk, Christopher Becker and Tony Becker; a stepdaughter, Christina Kowalchuk; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice of Philadelphia, 3300 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. – WF