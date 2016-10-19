Crime Report: Two auto thefts, six thefts from vehicles and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.

Oct. 10. Auto theft on the 8700 block of Seminole Ave. A woman told police that sometime between Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 10 at 7 a.m., an unknown person took her Dark Green 2015 Range Rover, one Ann Fontaine pocketbook, one driver’s license and a Barclays Visa card. The items are valued at $50,000.

Oct. 13. Auto theft on the unit block of W. Moreland Ave. A man told police that he parked his 2002 white Chevy Express one the unit block of W. Moreland Ave. on Sept. 1 and when he returned on Oct. 13 the vehicle was missing. Also taken were construction tools. The stolen items are valued at $5,000.

Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle on the 8300 block of Anderson Ave. A woman told police that she parked her 2008 Gray Hyundai Sante Fe and left it unlocked outside in front of her house at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 12. When she returned the next morning at 10 a.m., she noticed her car was rummaged through. Nothing was taken.

Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle at approximately 3 a.m. on the 300 block of East Evergreen Street. A woman told police that an unknown male took four gallons of milk and Ray Ban sunglasses from her vehicle. The items are valued at $258.

Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of N. Station Lane. A man told police that between 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, an unknown person entered his vehicle through an unlocked door. The following items were taken: a wallet with ID and credit cards registered to GE Energy.

Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle on Sept. 30 at approximately 7 p.m., on the 300 block of East Gravers Lane. A woman told police that on Sept. 30, an unknown person went into her Honda CRV and removed two Ray-Ban sunglasses and one leather notebook valued at $400. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle on Oct. 12 at approximately 5:15 p.m. on the 8400 block of Anderson Street. A woman told police she parked her car outside her residence at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 12. When she returned at 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 14, she noticed one WISC Cognitive Ability Intelligence Test Kit (Child psychology tool) valued at $1,245 was missing from the trunk of her car. No signs of forced entry.

Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle on the 8400 block of Anderson Street. A woman told police that between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, an unknown person gained entry to her 2010 Volkswagen Jetta. The doors were unlocked. The vehicle was ransacked, but nothing was taken.

Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle on Sept. 27 at approximately 8 p.m. A man told police that an unknown person went into his 2014 Subaru and 2008 GMC and removed the following items: one pair of sunglasses, one Northface Backpack, one pair of headphones, and one “Hart” watch. The items are valued at $500. There was no visible damage to the vehicles.

Oct. 15. Theft from store on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street. Police arrested woman for shoplifting formula and condoms. The security guard witnessed the woman stealing the items.

Summary: Nine crimes for the week – Two auto thefts, six thefts from vehicles and one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.