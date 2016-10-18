Water Tower gymnastics team to hold fundraiser for new floor

by Sue Ann Rybak

The Thunder Cats Gymnastics Club, based at the Water Tower Recreation Center, 209 E. Hartwell Lane in Chestnut Hill, will hold a Beef & Beer fundraiser at 8 p.m Oct. 22 at the Bocce Club to raise funds for a new spring floor and other gymnastic equipment.

Andre Agard, head coach and owner of the Thunder Cats Gymnastics Club, said that because the team is one of the few nonprofit gymnastics clubs in the city, “the club is able to charge lower fees than private gyms.

“Unfortunately,” he added, “this also leads to substantial financial challenges with purchasing equipment. In order to perform difficult skills safely, the girls need the appropriate equipment. The spring floor we are currently using was purchased used from Temple University Gymnastics more than eight years ago.”

Mt. Airy resident Nikki Johnson, whose daughter Kiah “KJ” Johnson placed second at the Level 9 Regional Championship last year, said, despite having limited time, space and funds, the program continues to produce outstanding gymnasts.

“The gymnasts are being taught to use what they have efficiently and effectively, which are both lessons they need in and out of the gym,” she said.

“Although, we don’t have the same amount of space or hours of training time that some of the private gyms in our area have,” Agard said, “we consistently show that we are capable of competing with and beating them.”

He noted that without the gymnastics program at the Water Tower Recreation Center, many inner city kids would not have access to a serious U.S.A. Gymnastics program.

Fred Brannon, assistant coach of the Thunder Cats, said the Water Tower gymnastics program has provided beginner and advanced gymnastics training for over 30 years, including a competitive U.S. A. Gymnastics Team since 2008.

He said one of the unique things about the Water Tower’s gymnastics program is its mentoring program. The program is modeled after the Temple University’s Gymnastics Program’s TU Clinic, a weekly program, hosted by the men’s and women’s gymnastics teams that offer children and adults a chance to learn basic gymnastic skills. Advanced gymnasts, who are selected to be mentors, instruct and assist younger, less experienced teammates.

“The mentoring program helps gymnasts build character and develop leadership and communication skills,” he said. “It instills values of determination, perseverance, and teamwork while providing a safe and fun environment for children to learn.”

Naomi Hughes, whose 10-year-old daughter Susannah is a member of the Thunder Cats, said she discovered the Water Tower’s gymnastics program two years ago while living in Center City. She recently moved to Chestnut Hill and said the program has provided a sense of community.

“As someone new to Chestnut Hill, Water Tower Thunder Cats Gymnastics has provided my family a wonderful sense of community,” she said. “The program has provided her with amazing role models. Susannah loves gymnastics and is learning to work hard. It gives her a sense of confidence and self-esteem that I think will carry her far in the world.”

Hughes said she has no doubt that the Thunder Cats motto, “Stronger than the day before,” will become more than a phrase, but a way of life for her young athlete and others like her with the continued support of the Chestnut Hill community.

To order your tickets or to make a tax deductible donation contact Valarie at vhorchler@hotmail.com or call Thunder Cats Gymnastics at 267-581-3798. Tickets cost $25 before the event or $30 at the door. Tickets include food and beer. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available as well as a cash bar for mixed drinks. For more information about Thunder Cats Gymnastics, go to www.thundercatsgymnastics.com.