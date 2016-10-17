Mount golf wins PIAA District 1 Class AAA

Seen here holing a putt in a regular-season match, freshman Olivia Wirsching was the youngest of five players who helped Mount St. Joseph Academy win the PIAA District 1 Class AAA (large school) golf team tournament last week. Wirsching carded a 94 in the tourney at Gilbertsville (Pa.) Golf Club, where the Magic were led by senior co-captains Alex Mercader (81) and Cailtin Mahon (85).

Sophomore Brianna Mahon scored an 87 and junior Maya Trujillo had a 91 as the Mount won comfortably with a team score of 344. Runner-up Downingtown West High School came in at 372, and the other four teams that qualified all produced scores in the 390’s. Catholic Academies golfers also excelled in the Class AA grouping, where Villa Joseph Marie edged Gwynedd Mercy for the district title, 402-405.