Donna Waldeck Lorenz, October 13, 2016, of Chestnut Hill and Mount Airy, age 69, mother of Francesca Centone (Joseph), John Lorenz and Luke Lorenz; grandmother of Nicholas; sister of Lorrie McKinney and Robert Waldeck. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday, October 22, 2016 from 11 A.M. followed by Memorial Service 1 P.M. at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 RIdge Avenue (corner of Livezey), Phila., PA 19128. Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com.