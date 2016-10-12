With sexual infidelity and predation in the news, what do we tell children?

by Cliff Cutler

The year was 1998. Our children were 16 and 14. Parishioners and others were asking what to tell their children about the president’s sexual misconduct. Now we have a presidential nominee who seven years later was caught on a live mic bragging of sexual predation. I am not interested about which is worse. I am interested as a Christian father and Episcopal priest in how we raise our children and what we teach them.

In 1998, my wife Amy and I were sitting in Bergson’s restaurant in Massachusetts with our two teenage boys. The situation of the president came up as it might now with the presidential nominee. I imagined the whole restaurant growing quiet like in the old “When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen” commercial. Fortunately, the normal restaurant clatter continued and we could speak as a family.

The most important thing I wanted to say to the boys had to do with the value of faithfulness. It is a central religious value, having at its heart God’s faithfulness and our own faithful response. Be faithful to yourselves, I said. Be persons of integrity, and know that who you are is precious. Strive not to be casual with what is precious. Secondly, we talked of faithfulness to one another as family. Trying to be true to one another helps to create a safe, trustworthy space in which to grow and live.

That same year Catherine Wallace wrote a helpful book she entitled, “For Fidelity.” It makes the case for faithfulness in our relationships. She wrote it she said because of questions her children asked. She responds: “We are teaching the foundation of sexual ethics every time we talk to kids about kindness, honesty, or responsibility in (their) young friendships. We are laying the foundation for sexual ethics when we teach our kids not to exploit one another, not to be cruel, not to be manipulative. We may be taught everything we need to know in kindergarten, but it is a life’s work to learn those lessons thoroughly.”

And we have our stories – of sitting in a restaurant talking of what it means to be faithful as persons and as a family. We have faith stories of persons like Abraham and Sarah, of Moses and his people, of King David, of Peter and Jesus’ other disciples, and Mary his mother, to mention just a few. These are stories of people who did not necessarily get it right all the time, but they knew that God kept faith with them and they spent their lifetimes learning and growing in what it means to be faithful in response.

The Rev. Cliff Cutler is the rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill. He has served the congregation since 2006.