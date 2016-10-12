Patricia A. P. Reifsnyder, teacher and 9th Ward leader

Patricia Ann Pugh Reifsnyder, 87, formerly of Mt Airy, a retired high school teacher and former Democratic leader of the 9th Ward, died Sept. 24 of Lewy body dementia at Foulkeways in Gwynedd, where she had been a resident for the past 12 years.

Until retiring in 1996, Mrs. Reifsnyder had taught history for 35 years at Germantown Friends School. In 2009, the GFS Class of 1967 established a fund in her name for the school’s history department. Earlier she had taught at Friends Central School in Wynnewood.

Active in politics, she had been a Democratic Committeewoman for many years and from 1987 to 1994 was the Democratic leader of the 9th Ward – the first woman to hold that position. She was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1980 and was appointed an Elector in 1992.

Born in Camden, N.J., she was raised in Philadelphia, except for one year as a 9-year-old that she spent in Caracas, Venezuela, where she met her future husband. A graduate of Frankford High School, she graduated magna cum laude from Wilson College and received her master’s degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Reifsnyder had a special interest in feminist and Quaker studies and often wrote papers on these subjects. She also was a genealogist who treasured her family’s history in Philadelphia, Chester County and Cape May County, N.J.

Along with her scholarly work, she loved sports – both as a participant in tennis and golf and as a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, the Eagles and the Phillies.

A longtime member of the Germantown Monthly Meeting, she served on numerous committees, most notably the marriage and funeral committees. She was Clerk of the Meeting from 1985 to 1991 and again in 2000. She represented the Philadelphia Yearly Meeting on the Metropolitan Christian Council of Philadelphia during the 2000s, serving as co-clerk of the Interfaith Relations Working Group.

She loved to travel, and led several groups of students to Greece and Rome and conducted class trips to Washington, D.C. She also volunteered as a teacher in Slovakia.

At Foulkeways, she and her husband, Robert Reifsnyder, remained active in politics, reading groups and their Quaker faith.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Reifsnyder is survived by sons David Bancroft and Peter Cliff; a daughter, Abigail Williams; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial meeting for worship will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Germantown Monthly Meeting, 47 W Coulter St, in Germantown. Memorial donations may be made to the Germantown Friends School Community Scholars Program, 31 W Coulter St, Philadelphia, PA 19144. – WF