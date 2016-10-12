PAFA opens pop-up in Chestnut Hill

by Sue Ann Rybak

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) opened PAFA Northwest, a pop-up that will serve as a combination gallery, museum shop and educational space, at 8512-14 Germantown in Chestnut Hill on Oct. 13.

Richard Snowden, a PAFA trustee, said the satellite facility, which will be open until 2017, is “an important and positive thing,” not just for Chestnut Hill, but for “all of Northwest Philadelphia.”

“The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts is one of the premiere museums and art schools in the country,” he said. “It’s a unique institution in that it is both a very well-respected art school and fantastic museum of American art. To have that kind of quality institution coming to our business district is, I think, unparalleled. I think it is a marvelous compliment to Woodmere. The two institutions have partnered on things in the past and they are very much of the same mind.”

Snowden said PAFA Northwest will have a variety of items available for purchase, including art work made by PAFA’s students, with 60 percent of the purchase price going towards the students.

“Some of these students at PAFA over the years have become incredible, accomplished artists and faculty, a number of whom live here in Northwest Philadelphia,” he said. “When you think that this is the museum and school that gave us Thomas Eakins – and that might be right here on Germantown Avenue. It is really an amazing and terrific thing.”

In addition to faculty and students artwork, a wide variety of merchandise from their gift shop will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the pop-up will fund PAFA programs and other initiatives including lectures, educational workshops and art classes for local students.

“We’re thrilled to bring a piece of PAFA to the Avenue and contribute to its vibrant arts and cultural community,” said James Gaddy, executive vice-president of human resources and administration at PAFA, in a statement. “We’re also excited to introduce new audiences of museum patrons, art lovers, teachers, and potential students to PAFA’s educational mission and our beautiful museum and school at 118-128 N. Broad St.”

For more information about PAFA go to www.pafa.org.