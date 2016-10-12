Neighbors, developers close to reaching deal over 30 W. Chestnut Hill Ave.

by Kevin Dicciani

Neighbors say they are getting close to reaching an agreement with developers to ensure the preservation of a 130-year-old Queen Anne-style home at 30 West Chestnut Hill Ave.

The house, known as “The Douglas House,” was built in 1887 and designed by renowned Philadelphia architect Theophilus P. Chandler, founder of the University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Architecture.

The house is included on Chestnut Hill’s list of historically significant homes as well as the Philadelphia Historical Commission’s Register of Historic Places.

In January, the developer, Main Street Development Company, of Blue Bell, removed most of the property’s trees. Nearby neighbors soon discovered the developer had filed for both a permit to raze the house and another to build five new units on the lot. Despite the demolition permit being refused, the developer has filed an appeal, and a hearing is scheduled with Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections on Oct. 18. The addition of the five units is dependent upon the house’s demolition.

Neighbors, the Chestnut Hill Historical Society and the developer have been meeting since January to come to a resolution to save the house and preserve the historical nature of the property. John Toner, a West Chestnut Hill Avenue resident and a leading voice behind the neighbors’ efforts, told the Local that preserving the historic fabric of the neighborhood underscores the need to save the house.

“A resolution which saves the Douglas House is in everyone’s interest and would be welcome,” Toner said. “Preserving the historic character of Chestnut Hill is key to the neighbors’ efforts. It is one of the main reasons why many of us live here.”

Toner said that at a meeting on Oct. 4 an agreement was close to being reached in which the house would be preserved. He said the neighbors’ attorney, Darin Steinberg, has been discussing a possible agreement with the developer’s counsel. Due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, however, Toner said the neighbors could not comment about the details any further.

While the discussions have mainly revolved around preserving the house, the neighbors have also been in talks with the developer over its proposal to build a twin on the rear of the property. The developer’s architect, Sean Hyon Kang, and Matt Millan, an architect representing the neighbors, have been discussing the details of the proposed twin residence. Toner said the neighbors hired Millan to alter the originally proposed design to make it more “harmonious with Chestnut Hill.”

“We feel that progress has been made in this direction,” he said.

Looking ahead, Toner said he and the neighbors remain “cautiously optimistic” about the future of the house. He said they have been working with the developers since January, and they both want to reach an agreement soon. But while he said they hope for the best, they are nonetheless prepared for the worst.

“The chief concern of the neighbors, as well as the Chestnut Hill Historical Society, is to save the historic Douglas House at 30 West Chestnut Hill Avenue,” he said. “Until that is guaranteed in writing and enforceable by law, there will be no agreement. However, we are hopeful, given the developer’s statements, that we are moving toward achieving this goal.”