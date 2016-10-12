Clothing drive drive kicks off at OMC

Now is the time to collect your unwanted clothing and treasures to donate them to the poor and needy in and around Philadelphia.

Our Mother of Consolation (OMC) Church Society of St. Vincent de Paul is sponsoring a Clothing & Household Item Collection on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday Oct.23, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Collections will be accepted in the church parking lot at 9 East Chestnut Hill Ave. (the corner of Norwood and East Chestnut Hill Avenues) in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society is an international, nonprofit charitable organization of lay Catholics serving those with material, emotional, and spiritual needs – regardless of ethnic or religious affiliation. Modeling St. Vincent de Paul’s compassion for the suffering of others, the society was founded in 1833, dedicated to the mission of bringing concrete aid and the comfort of the Gospel to the needy and suffering.

Please help support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul by bringing your gently-used women’s, men’s and children’s clothing neatly folded in bags or on hangers, and shoes bound together. All household items must be in good, functional condition. All donations are tax deductible and receipts will be provided.