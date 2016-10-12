Chestnut Hill Business District prepares for record-setting Harry Potter Festival

by Sue Ann Rybak

Chestnut Hill will once again magically morph into Hogsmead and Diagon Alley from Oct. 21 to 22 for this year’s Sixth Annual Harry Potter Festival. And thanks to the Ministry of Magic, parents of young muggles, wizards, witches and other magical beasts no longer have to worry about their children getting run over by an enchanted car, flying motorcycle or the Knight bus.

Martha Sharkey, executive director of the Chestnut Hill Business Association, said this year, Germantown Avenue between Rex and Willow Grove avenues will be closed for the two-day fan festival.

The festival began in 2011 as a collaboration between Chestnut Hill College, the Chestnut Hill Business Association (CHBA) and the Chestnut Hill Business Improvement District (BID) as a way to draw more people to the Avenue during the college’s annual “Philadelphia Brotherly Love Cup Quidditch Tournament,”

In its first year, the festival drew more than 2,000 people from the Philadelphia area. Since then, it has evolved into a global phenomenon drawing thousands of people from all over the world.

“It has been amazing to see the growth of this festival over the years,” she said. “It started out as an organic, small, fun, community festival and since then it has grown into one of the area’s most popular events.”

She said last year’s festival drew visitors from as far away as Georgia, Florida, Maine and even Ontario.

“It’s a really fun fan festival for everyone who loves Harry Potter and friends,” Sharkey said.

The weekend festivities commence on Friday, Oct. 21, with the the Fifth Annual Harry Potter Conference at Chestnut Hill College. From 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., studious apprentices of magic can explore the world of Harry Potter (both in film and print) created by J.K. Rowlings through an academic lens. The conference is open to the public with a $10 registration fee.

Friday evening, participants can quench their thirst with butterbeer or other spirits in the sold-out Potter Pub Crawl, which takes ticket-holders on a tour of eight restaurants and taverns including “The Leaky Cauldron” (McNally’s Tavern), “Hog’s Head Tavern” (Tavern on the Hill), “The Three Broomsticks” (Campbell’s Place), and “The Great Hall” (Iron Hill Brewery).

Sharkey added that this year’s event will feature two stages where fans of all ages can watch the opening ceremony. Professor Albus Dumbledore, Headmaster of Hogwarts, will welcome wizards, witches, muggles and other participants on Saturday morning at 11:30. Other magical events and activities include a Defense Against Dark Arts class, a performance by the Secret Circus Aerialists, Thestral Rides at the Great Hall (The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill), The TriWizard Straw Maze at Woodmere Art Museum, The Science of Wizardry with the Franklin Institute, Magical Ice Sculpting with Peter Slavin, Natural Specimens and Games with the Academy of Natural Sciences and Hayrides at the Top of the Hill Market.

Young wizards and witches won’t want to miss the “Seventh Annual Philadelphia Brotherly Love Cup Quidditch Tournament,” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chestnut Hill College. The tournament is a cross between dodgeball, basketball and rugby and includes broomsticks, snitches and bludgers. Chestnut Hill College’s team, “The Philadelphia Honey Badgers,” will compete against the University of Pittsburgh, Franklin and Marshal College, Lafayette College, Kutztown University, Syracuse University and Stockton University.

Sharkey said complimentary shuttles will be running to take participants to Chestnut College, Woodmere Art Museum and the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill. She added that a free Knight bus will run from Abington Avenue to Mermaid Lane, so fans can shop for an assortment of magical morsels, spirits, and Harry Potter merchandise, including Bertie Botts Beans, chocolate frogs, golden snitch truffle, dragon’s milk cheese, butterbeer, black robes, maroon and yellow scarfs, wands, handmade blood soap and dragons blood incenses.

For visitors traveling to the festival sans broomstick, thestral or enchanted car, there is the SEPTA Hogwarts Express. Harry Potter fans can mingle with Harry Potter and friends at the Jefferson Station (formerly Market East) from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Hogwarts Express departs from platform 9 and ¾ at Jefferson Station at 10:15 a.m.

So if you are looking for a weekend of wizardry and wonder, grab your wand, broomstick, or Floo powder and magically transport yourself to Chestnut Hill, but beware of “He Who Must Not Be Named!”

For more information about the Harry Potter Festival go to www.chestnuthillpa.com. Follow the festival fun on social media with hashtags: #chestnuthillpa and #harrypotterfanfest and the official Chestnut Hill social media handles: Facebook.com/chestnuthill.pa and Instagram – @chestnuthill_pa. Twitter-@chestnuthillpa