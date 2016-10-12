Carmen Salemno, age 88, on Oct. 7, 2016 of Flourtown. Survived by his sisters, Mary Capece and Rose DiPinto, numerous nieces & nephews. Carmen was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War. Other occupations ranged from driving sulkies, working closely with Mayor Frank Rizzo, owning a rental car agency where he became friends with Ann Landers and also a florist. He will be missed by many. Relatives and friends may call at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 819 Cathedral Rd., Phila., PA 19128, Friday, Oct. 14th at 9AM. Funeral Mass 10AM. Entombment George Washington Memorial Park.