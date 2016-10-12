Ask the Mayor

Do you want to get a question to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney? From now until Oct. 27 the Local will collect questions for the Mayor. We will choose the best 10 to 15 among those submitted and send them to Kenney, who will return answers to us that will be published in a future issue.

The Q&A is part of Kenney’s commitment to reach out to Philadelphia neighborhoods. He has answered questions earlier this year in both the Northeast Times and The Star. The Local ran a similar Q&A with the Mayor in May this year.

Questions can be emailed to askthemayor@chestnuthilllocal.com or mailed to the Chestnut Hill Local, 8434 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19118.