SCH booters 2-1 early in Inter-Ac season

by Tom Utescher

The boys of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy traveled to Newtown Square last Friday to take on the other 2-0 Inter-Ac League soccer team, Episcopal Academy. One early goal and one late goal propelled the host Churchmen to a 2-0 win, and level-headed Blue Devils fans would have to admit that EA controlled a lot of the play in between.

The scorers were seniors Quinn Dudek (who had the last EA touch on an SCH own-goal) and Brandon Sheppard, who helped Episcopal improve to 3-0 in league play and 10-3-2 overall.

SCH ended the week 2-1 in the league and 5-3-2 overall. In the team’s first two Inter-Ac matches, freshman Dane Harmaty played a role in every goal as the Blue Devils downed Germantown Academy, 3-1, and Haverford School, 2-0.

Scoring both goals against the Fords and two of the three against GA, the ninth-grader had two of his efforts assisted by senior Andy Stackhouse, and got help from sophomores Matt Bown and Phil Burckhardt on the other two. Harmaty, whose brother Tague is a junior starter for SCH, assisted on a goal scored by sophomore Luke Greenberg against the Patriots.

Last Friday’s game at Episcopal presented more of a challenge. Most varsity playing fields in the league, including the ones at SCH, aren’t as wide Episcopal’s international-spec pitch, and first-year SCH head coach Brian Zalasky felt this played a role in the game.

This was a secondary factor though. Zalasky noted that the primary one was that “Technically and in terms of skill, I think Episcopal’s better than the first two teams we played. We were able to capitalize on some mistakes that GA and Haverford made in those first two games. It’s not that Episcopal doesn’t make any mistakes, but they recover from them very quickly, so the chances that we got today were sort of half-chances, mostly.

“We’re not used to playing on a field this size,” he went on, “but, to be blunt, we got outworked today. Our usual effort wasn’t there.”

Episcopal attacked early, and on a dangerous serve into the SCH box less than two minutes in, the ball was cleared out by Blue Devil sophomore Jack Myers. Soon after that, the visitors pushed up on offense, but could not cross the EA 18-yard line at first.

Then senior Malcolm Glendinning crossed the ball inside from the right. The Blue Devils did not get a shot right away, but after a few bounces Burckhardt hit a ball that was deflected by a defender and rolled wide to the left of the goal.

EA’s Dudek booted a free kick just over the SCH crossbar at the other end, and then kept up the attack. Coming in along the right endline, he fired the ball from about 10 yards outside of the near post. It deflected into the goal off an SCH player with 36:15 remaining in the first half, and the resulting 1-0 tally would stay on the scoreboard for most of the afternoon.

After two corner kicks for Episcopal and one for SCH produced no truly threatening shots, the play stayed largely between the 18-yard lines through the middle of the period. The Churchmen lifted another direct kick over the SCH goal, and on a similar opportunity for the Blue Devils, Stackhouse shot wide to the right.

Myers was giving a strong performance in the back under pressure from Episcopal. Throughout the half, EA’s speedy Sheppard made a number of assaults from the right flank, posing a threat that could not be ignored.

It was junior Chris Bassett of the Churchmen who made a late run up the middle, but SCH’s Bown was able to stop the charge and the half ended with the score still 1-0.

SCH’s Zalasky said that during the break he told his charges “There was a lot of space for use to take advantage of, especially through their back line. There were gaps between their center and outside defenders. The problem is that when you play a team that can maintain possession the way they do, there aren’t that many opportunities.”

Episcopal performed its customary goalie swap at the intermission, with starter A.J. Marcucci turning over the cage to fellow senior Matt Freese.

“They have a phenomenal set of goalkeepers,” Zalasky pointed out. “I don’t know where you’re going to find another pairing like that.”

Zalasky’s club attacked at the dawn of the new period and earned a corner kick, but first contact in the box was made by an EA defender who bodied the ball out across the 18. The Churchmen were soon back on the offensive, and through most of the second half they protected their one-goal lead mainly by keeping the ball in the visitors’ half of the field.

Springside Chestnut Hill’s sophomore goalie, Owen Elliott (eight saves) stopped a strong shot about eight minutes in, and five minutes later EA senior Ramon Gallegos gonged the ball off the top left corner of the goal frame.

The Blue Devils attacked for a brief spell around the middle of the period, but sent the ball too far ahead of their front runners on several occasions. Episcopal’s Freese grabbed a serve out of the air without any SCH players close by, and then he scooped up the ball on a pass that crossed the 18 well in advance of the Blue Devils’ vanguard.

At the opposite end the Churchmen had a near miss at the upper right corner, then hit a direct kick that skimmed the top of the crossbar.

They finally found the net a second time in the game with a little under six minutes to go, when a transition sequence ended with Gallegos sending the ball through the middle toward the 18. Sheppard was alone as he took the ball into the box and deposited the insurance goal.

EA’s Dudek, who had come close to scoring in the first half on a direct kick that strayed high, now lowered his next shot on another restart, but not enough. It struck the crossbar squarely about 90 seconds after Sheppard’s goal went in.

SCH created one last chance to get on the scoreboard. With around a minute to go, the Blue Devils slipped the ball into the box from the right. From roughly in front of the left post Dane Harmaty shot, but Episcopal’s Freese was able to get a mitt on the ball and tip it outside the post. He finished with two saves; Marcucci had one in the first half.

Springside Chestnut Hill’s Zalasky said that for his team, watching the game video would be both a painful and valuable experience.

“It won’t be pleasant,” he noted, “but it’ll be more important to watch this one than the ones from our other league games. It’s fun to revisit the games when things go well, but we can learn more from studying a game like this.”