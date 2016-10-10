Mount golf wins league, moves into Districts

by Tom Utescher

Even before the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies team golf tournament was introduced in 2003, Mount St. Joseph Academy had been dominating the league. Up until this season, the Magic had won every one of the AACA tourneys, and nothing changed this year as the Mount rolled to the 2016 team title last Wednesday under the guidance of first-year head coach John Mischler.

The Magic’s team score of 211 put them well ahead of runner-up Villa Maria, with 249 points, and third-place Gwynedd Mercy, with 258. As usual, the contest took place on the par-35 front nine at Honeybrook Golf Club in western Chester County.

The individual winner was Nazareth Academy senior Melissa Landis, who shot a three-over 38. MSJ senior Caitlin Mahon became the runner-up by duplicating her 2015 round of 40.

The Mount team is known for its depth, and the other four scorers for the Magic were all within five strokes of their leader. Scores of 42 were turned in by senior Alex Mercader (team co-captain along with Mahon), sophomore Brianna Mahon (Caitlin’s sister), and freshman Olivia Wirsching, who came to the Mount from Wyncote’s Ancillae Assumpta Academy.

Junior Maya Trujillo locked in Mount St. Joseph’s team score with her round of 45, and just one stroke behind was sophomore Lia Priolo.

Two days earlier, the Mounties had played in the PIAA District 1 qualifier, which had been postponed from its original date in September.

The players who would become the Magic’s five official scorers at the AACA event all qualified for Districts as individuals and will also represent the Mount as a team. In addition, Priolo also qualified for the individual tournament.

They’ll all be in action today (October 10) at the District tourney in Gilbertsville, Pa., where both individual and team play will take place. The individual championships will also feature a second day of competition as the scene moves to Turtle Creek Golf Club in Limerick.