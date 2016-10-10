Late charge by Bears overpowers GA tennis

by Tom Utescher

Fairly late in last Thursday’s Inter-Ac League encounter on the tennis courts at Baldwin School, Germantown Academy trailed 2-3, but still had a chance to win the match by capturing both of the two doubles contests that were still in progress.

Unfortunately for the visiting Patriots, the host Bears prevailed in each of those last two bouts to claim a 5-2 victory over GA, which had arrived in Bryn Mawr with a 1-2 record in the league and an overall mark of 4-4.

Baldwin improved to 4-1 in the Inter-Ac, its only loss coming at the hands of league-leading Penn Charter, 2-5. The Bears, like the PC Quakers, had already defeated defending champion Episcopal Academy by a 4-3 score.

Two weeks ago, GA travelled to Springside Chestnut Hill Academy to see which team would notch its first league victory of the season. The Patriots were able to prevail, 4-3, as junior Renee Repella and sophomore Emma Menkowitz led the way with straight sets victories at first and second singles, respectively.

After the first set at third singles went to a tiebreaker, SCH sophomore Riley Redpath won more easily in the second set to put that match in the Blue Devils’ column. The Devils also won each of the first two doubles flights thanks to a straight sets victory at number one (with one tiebreaker) by senior Melanie Graves and junior Hannah Larkin, and a three-setter at number two won by junior Catherine Cooney and senior May Naish.

GA carried the day by taking the third and fourth doubles matches. Senior Kate Powers and freshman Alice Su won in straight sets in the third flight, while senior Sofie Rasmussen and sophomore Chi Chi Boye went three sets to prevail at number four.

At Baldwin last Thursday, neither team had its regular line-up completely intact. Two GA players who’ve played in earlier varsity bouts were not in action at Baldwin, but this only affected the Patriots’ third and fourth doubles tandems. Baldwin’s senior number one was sick; Emma Sass is a ranked USTA Middle States player who will be playing at the collegiate level. In her absence, Baldwin bumped up its remaining singles players and had one of its regular first doubles players take on a solo role at number three.

The host school had to reformat most of its doubles duos, as well, but with 13 players in their varsity rotation, the Bears have used a number of different combinations in pairs play this season.

Germantown’s Repella breezed through the first set at number one, 6-0, but Baldwin’s temporarily-promoted Lauren Wang, a junior, battled in the second segment before the GA 11th-grader emerged on top in a 7-4 tiebreaker. The Patriots picked up their other win from freshman number three Tiffany Zhong, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Bears senior Ari Hairston.

In the middle of the singles line-up, Baldwin junior Francesca Douglas won 6-3, 6-0 over Menkowitz, who was familiar to the Bears’ players because up until this year she attended school just a few blocks away at Shipley.

Baldwin gained a 3-2 edge in the team scoring when the top two doubles flights finished up. Freshman Torrie Smith and sophomore Alexa Diecidue took the measure of GA senior Talia Sciccitano and junior Rachel Kliger, 6-2, 6-1, and at number two the Bears got a 6-2, 6-1 decision from senior Alexa Bartels and junior Caroline Buchner, who played Patriot seniors Kristin Haugen and Mikayla Fassler.

Germantown Academy still was not out of it until Baldwin sophomore Alexis Shatzman and senior Madeleine Marr chalked up a 6-4, 6-0 victory at third doubles over Su and Boye of the visiting side. The final team score was locked in with the completion of the fourth doubles bout, in which sophomore Teagan Krane and junior Josephine Gantz of the Bears beat GA junior Sophie Kallenbach and sophomore Devon Gelman, in two 6-2 sets.