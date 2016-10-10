GFS runner wins ‘Brown’ race at 2016 Paul Short Invitational

Only spectators were very close to Germantown Friends’ Nick Dahl as he won the “Brown” race at the 2016 Paul Short Invitational on October 1.

The expansive meet was held, as always, at Lehigh University, where Dahl clocked in at a new personal record time of 15 minutes, 16 seconds.

On a wet course at Lehigh’s Goodman Campus, the Tigers senior finished seven seconds ahead of a rival from Ephrata, and nine seconds in front of the second-fastest Delaware Valley runner, Neshaminy’s Rusty Kujdych.

The winning time in the other varsity boys race, the “White” event (brown and white are Lehigh’s traditional team colors), was almost a full minute off of Dahl’s pace.