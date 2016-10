A HOPPY GIRL: Atreya is a 6-12 month old terrier mix puppy with the cutest bunny rabbit ears and speckled pink nose. Little girl was found roaming the hard streets of Philly, and her shelter life isn't letting her down. Atreya is playful and cuddly and likes to play with other dogs too. Come down to love this sweet little lady! Atreya is vaccinated and will be spayed for adoption. More information at Adopt@acctphilly.org