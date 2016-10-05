SEPTA Chestnut Hill East will be closed north of Wayne Junction all weekend, October 8, 9

SEPTA’s Engineering, Maintenance and Construction (EM&C) Division’s Track Department announced this week that it will require weekend busing along the Chestnut Hill East line all day on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9. Train service will continue as normal between Center City and Wayne Junction Station, but the line north of Wayne junction will be closed.

SEPTA workers will perform other outage-related tasks along the branch to maximize the track outage time and reduce the need for future outages. The agency will perform tie replacement, track surfacing in the area of Wayne Junction and hot-spot tree trimming along the Chestnut Hill East branch to ensure safe electrical clearances around our power lines.

Service is expected to return to normal on Monday for the start of the work week.