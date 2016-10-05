Letters: October 5

Nirvana review swings and misses

Sam Gugino’s review of Nirvana Restaurant in Lafayette Hill [Sept. 29] was, to use a baseball term, a wild pitch.

If Sam did just a tad bit of research, he would have learned the Lucky Dog Saloon did not run out of good fortune about a year ago. Google it, and learn a little reality.

I found the Nirvana review a little like stroke, stroke, zing. Paragraphs would begin with wonderful strokes, and end with negative zings.

Our little hamlet has many good restaurants, and is only five minutes from most of the Hill.

John Hayes

Lafayette Hill

Another awesome e-cycling day

On Saturday, Sept. 25, community members and businesses once again came to Norwood-Fontbonne Academy to recycle their electronic waste.

We collected 20,236 pounds of computers, TVs, small appliances, peripherals, and other electronic waste that will be responsibly recycled instead of ending up in a landfill or being sent to a developing nation. Since 2009 we have collected almost 100 tons of electronic waste!

We would like to thank the following people who helped make this event, organized by Green in Chestnut Hill (GRinCH) and the Weavers Way Environment Committee, such an amazing success: Norwood-Fontbonne Academy for donating the use of its driveway, eforce Compliance (eforcecompliance.com) for its responsible recycling services, our volunteers, and especially all of the community members and businesses who came to recycle their electronic waste. (We especially appreciate everyone’s patience as they waited in line, and we’re working on ways to reduce waiting times.)

So many people made a donation to support community environmental projects too. Thank you!

Amy Edelman, President

Green in Chestnut Hill (GRinCH)

Sandy Folzer, Chair

Weavers Way

Environment Committee

From Chestnuthilllocal.com

Our Sept. 21 story detailing the Streets Department’s plans to begin a renovation of Lincoln Drive between Wissahickon and Henry avenues generated a lot of interest and responses. The following were interesting takes on that story from chestnuthilllocal.com – Editor

Thousands of cars travel safely on Lincoln Drive. Why? They know how curvy the road can become and they pay respect to it by driving accordingly. The few idiots who get into accidents, get into accidents because they choose to speed and rely on their car’s supposed ability to navigate the road (foreign sports cars) and get into accidents due to loss of control issues easily preventable but happening due to their own stupidity. Lincoln Drive does not need red light cameras or speed cameras and speed bumps because that would aggravate drivers to the point of losing control of a car plus increase the number of rear end collisions that happen frequently on other red light camera locations and those accidents are not publicized by the city and its media. Respect the road and the road will give you a good ride home safe. – James Goodwin

Gotta think that carving out a space along the drive for a cop or two to park would drastically reduce the speed. Normally, I’m not a fan of devoting police resources to this kind of thing, but I think it’s necessary here Right now, drivers know they can go as fast as they want. They won’t get tickets because there’s nowhere for cops to camp, and between Ridge and Rittenhouse, there aren’t any lights to slow them down. – Jon Vander Lugt

You have to know how to drive to use Lincoln Drive and unfortunately, a lot of people don’t!! – Susan Mandeville