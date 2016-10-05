Crime Report

The following crimes were reported in Chestnut Hill for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Sept. 29. Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of Stenton Avenue. At approximately 11 a.m., a woman told police someone took miscellaneous items valued at approximately $1,100 from the trunk of her vehicle. No other information is available.

Sept. 29. Theft from vehicle on Sept. 21 at approximately 11:50 a.m. on the 8700 block of Shawnee Street. A man told police on Sept. 29 that an unknown person removed various tools stored in the bed of his truck, which had a cover on it. The tools are valued at approximately $5,200.

Sept. 30. Aggravated Assault. At approximately 8:30 p.m., on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue, a man told police that a patient tried to stab him with a plastic knife inside of the hospital. The man then tried to transport the patient back to another hospital, when the patient began punching him. The patient is currently being treated at Chestnut Hill Hospital. The victim and a witness were taken to Northwest Detectives Division to make statements.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – one aggravated assault and two thefts from vehicles.

If you have been the victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.