Balance Chestnut Hill to host citywide #B Girl Strong celebration

Balance Chestnut Hill has a long history of supporting its community by offering family-friendly events and fundraisers that support local organizations. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the fitness studio will host #B Girl Strong, a city-wide event for girls ages 6 to 15 that will incorporate interactive activities that promote social, emotional, and spiritual health.

Guest coach Melissa Magee from 6ABC, along with 30 volunteer coaches from Gamma Phi Beta sorority will lead the girls through a fitness circuit at Maguire Stadium on the campus of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 500 W. Willow Grove Ave.

During the hour-long practice the girls will learn about courage, confidence, and connectedness, while engaging in physical challenges such as circuit training, running, and relay races. Once participants have completed the circuit, they will come together as a group to run on the track.

#B Girl Strong participants will be welcomed by Councilwoman-at-Large Blondell Reynolds Brown, who is recognized as an advocate for empowerment through her work that led to the establishment the Philadelphia Commission on Women and Girls. The 27-member commission will advise city government on public policy that enhances the lives of women and girls at every stage of their lives.

Following the practice, girls and their families will come together for the #B Girl Strong pep rally, which will include an appearance by SCH student and 2014 Little League World Series star Mo’Ne Davis.

While the event is free to participants, event organizers encourage individuals and businesses to show their support by sponsoring the girls. Each season more than 65 percent of the city’s Girls on the Run participants are able to join a team through scholarship support. Sponsors can contribute through this link: giving.girlsontherun.org/girls-on-the-run-philadelphia-county/B-Girl-Strong. Each dollar raised will support Girls on the Run.

#B Girl Strong festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 500 W. Willow Grove Ave. The rain location will be Balance Chestnut Hill, 12 W. Willow Grove Ave. To register for the event, visit www.gotrphiladelphia.org.