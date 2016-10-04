U.S. Dept. of Education tour showcases SCH environmental efforts

Rooftop solar arrays. 3-Star Green Restaurant certification. Gold LEED certified science facility. Playscape made from natural and recycled materials. Cafeterias that use only non-disposable tableware.

These are some of the environmental features highlighted on a recent U.S. Department of Education-sponsored “Green Strides” tour of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (SCH).

The tour was organized to showcase the environmental best practices of the department’s Green Ribbon Schools in the Philadelphia area. Established in 2012, the Green Ribbon School program recognizes schools around the country that are working to reduce environmental impact and costs, improve the health and wellness of students and staff, and provide effective sustainability education.

A 2012 award recipient, SCH was “in the forefront of schools to receive recognition,” explained Andrea Suarez Falken, director of the national program.

During the tour, participants heard not only about how the school has reduced its environmental impact through smart design and the use of green technologies but also about how students have contributed to the school’s sustainability efforts.

Among the student initiatives highlighted were a Lower School playscape made of natural and recycled material that was designed by fourth graders as part of a design thinking project, recycling stations designed by students for the school’s cafeterias, a student-organized Eco Festival showcasing sustainability practices, and a Green Devils club promoting student awareness and involvement in activities aimed at protecting the environment.