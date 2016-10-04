After health department closures, Alma Mater taken over by landlord, reopened

by Sue Ann Rybak

After several weeks of uncertainty that saw it repeatedly shut down for health code violations, Alma Mater – the Mt Airy restaurant and music club at 7165 Germantown Ave. – has been reopened under new management.

The restaurant’s rebirth was announced in a letter posted to its door on Sept. 30 by property owner David Fellner, a longtime landlord in Mt. Airy. The note announced that the location would remain open “under a new management team” led by Bill Birchett, who worked for Jake Sudderth, Alma Mater’s former proprietor, and was described in Fellner’s notice as “an old friend.”

“Bill’s team of hard-working folks has now met all the standards set by the Philadelphia Health Department, which had previously withdrawn its approval,” the notice read. “This approval opens the door for these enthusiastic people to create their own menu of food and drink to provide excellent service in this comfortable, casual gathering place.”

Fellner’s announcement capped nearly a month-long cycle of events at the restaurant that saw the previous business owners, Jake Sudderth and his wife, Anne Rivers, repeatedly cited by the Philadelphia Health Department for scores of violations ranging from mouse feces on the premises to refrigerators that weren’t cold enough. The restaurant was shut down several times and reopened until Sudderth and Rivers found themselves locked out of the business.

At the time, Sudderth alleged that he was unfairly targeted by the health department and accused Philadelphia police of harassing him and his family.

“Over the past few months, Alma Mater was inspected four times by the health department, while other restaurants have not been inspected since 2013,” he said.

Health department records show that Alma Mater was inspected three times in September. It was cited with 11 violations on Sept. 13, 10 violations on Sept. 23 and 17 violations on Sept. 25.

Philadelphia Health Department spokesman Jeff Moran, told the Local he could not comment because the department is currently involved in litigation with Sudderth and Rivers. Philadelphia Police spokesman Lt. John Stanford told the Local that the department had received no official complaints from Sudderth and Rivers, therefore none of their claims had been investigated.

Sudderth told the Local this week that he was surprised to learn that Alma Mater had reopened under new management. He said Fellner changed the locks without notifying him in attempt to force them out.

“In essence, he is holding our property [Alma Mater] hostage,” he said. “We have had no control, no involvement and no keys since Sept. 19.”

Fellner told the Local that Sudderth and Rivers weren’t really tenants because the liquor license is in his name. As the building and liquor license are his, they had no claim to the property. He said he was forced to terminate their management agreement, after he was forced to pay their sales tax.

“They ran the place as managers for me under a management agreement,” he said. “They were responsible for paying rent and taxes, as if they were tenants. When they continued operating the business after they failed the health inspection, I requested to meet with them to get a clear explanation of why I should continue the arrangement with them, and they refused to meet.”

Fellner said he went through a fairly expensive cleaning process in order to reopen the restaurant, but he was optimistic that it would continue to serve the community in the same capacity it had before.

“7165 will continue to be a venue for music and other entertainment as well as a place for large and small meetings and private parties,” he said.