Connelly exhibit at Borelli’s CH Gallery opens with Oct 8. reception

Renowned artist Chuck Connelly’s latest show, “New Frequency” will be kicked off with a public reception on Saturday Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Borelli’s Chestnut Hill Gallery, 1 E. Graver’s Lane. The exhibit will remain at the gallery through October 31.

Frequency is a natural theme for Connelly, whose own life could be seen as a line that goes up and down from the highs of his fame in the decadent eighties to the lows of the deep and destructive alcoholism that followed. After 17 years of concentrated and self-imposed isolation, he became sober in 2010 and has remained so. The work of Connelly, whose peers included Julian Schnabel and Jean-Michel Basquiat, has grown even more intense and personal after so many years of reevaluation, and this show ushers in a new sense of redemption and forgiveness.

Chuck Connelly’s career took off in the early 1980s while living in Germany. He had two famous patrons – Dr. Robert Atkins of diet fame, and Michael Werner, a legendary German art dealer. Connelly was immortalized by director Martin Scorsese in the film New York Stories, and sensationalized in an HBO documentary, “The Art of Failure, Chuck Connelly: Not for Sale.” The artist was a maverick, though, and despite his rapid trajectory he clashed with the powerful players in the art world. He lived by his quixotic belief that the art should be the star – rather than the commercial value of the art – and he soon found himself an outsider.

New Frequency is dedicated to the memory of Connelly’s friend, Dean Buck, whose eccentric fascination with optical illusions and the subconscious mind have guided the artist’s view of the unknown; and also honors those who have gone before.

A foundation is being formed that will honor, protect, and preserve Mr. Connelly’s vast body of work, and will contribute to art education in the future.

To learn more about the show call Joe Borrelli at 215-248-2549 or visit ChestnutHillGallery.com. To learn more about Chuck Connelly visit ChuckConnelly.net.