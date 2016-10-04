Black and White Gala brings jazz, silent auction to the Avenue

by Pete Mazzaccaro

This Saturday, Oct. 8, the Chestnut Hill Community Association will hold its Black and White Gala fundraiser. The event will be held in a large tent behind the Woodward Community Center, 8419 Germantown Ave., from 7 to 11 p.m.

The theme this year is Jazz on the Avenue, a reference to the music of the Scott Romig jazz band, which will perform at the gala throughout the night. In addition to music, dancing, drinks and hors d’ oeuvres, there will be a silent auction. All proceeds will go to the Chestnut Hill Community Association, which is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, making a portion of all ticket purchases tax detectable.

Tickets for the event are $125 a person, $110 for community association members. The association is also selling $50 tickets for a preview party at a private residence. That ticket includes admission to a VIP section at Saturday’s gala.

“The Black and White Gala is a way for the community to celebrate the joys of Chestnut Hill,” said CHCA executive director Ryan Rosenbaum. “It’s a party with a cause. The festivities from this evening will directly support the financial well-being of the Chestnut Hill Community Association.”

Rosenbaum said the association is hoping to raise $20,000 from the event. That money will go directly to support the things the association does.

“The CHCA provides a myriad of programs and services to the residents of Chestnut Hill that include but are not limited to an annual concert series, outdoor movie series, committees dedicated to the preservation of Chestnut Hill streets and property and a membership-valued program,” Rosenbaum said. “A biennial gala helps to support these needed services.”

Rosenbaum said that a great amount of effort had gone into planning the gala, which the CHCA has been throwing every two years. A nine-person committee, headed by CHCA social division vice president Marilyn Paucker, has been meeting for more than three months to iron out all the details of the event.

“There is a lot of effort and detail that go into planning an event of this magnitude,” Rosenbaum said. “It can be something as simple as picking out table linens to securing a tent to hiring a luxury bathroom service (since the event is being held in the backlot) to selecting food and seeking out sponsors.”

A big part of the event, of course is the auction.

Rosenbaum said that the committee had gathered together nine items ranging between $500 to $5,000 in value. There’s a trip to Europe. Another to New Orleans and there’s a set of tickets to “Hamilton” that include a backstage meet and great and a dinner with the cast.

“For those that want to participate on more modest levels, we will have a raffle for a pearl necklace and ‘The Ultimate Membership’ experience, which will get the winner memberships at many of the local institutions,” Rosenbaum said.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased online at chestnuthillcommunity.ticketleap.com/chestnuthillbwgala, or by phone at 215-248-8810.

Formal wear – tuxedos and evening gowns – is recommended.