Shortstaffed GA run down by Fords

by Tom Utescher

For most teams in the league, any Inter-Ac contest is a matter of primary importance, but in cross country, the official title goes to the school that prevails at the championship meet in mid-October.

With the large and prestigious Paul Short Invitational coming up on the weekend, last Tuesday afternoon Germantown Academy decided to rest a few top runners who were nagged with minor injuries or illness even though the lads of Haverford School were arriving for an Inter-Ac dual meet.

The Patriots’ regular number one and three runners, seniors Owen Ritz and Ale Gonzalez, were held out of the race, and the visiting Fords, a good pack-running team, prevailed 23-38.

Senior Peter Butler, team co-captain along with Ritz, won the race in 17:43 and his classmate Gavin Rees was fourth (18:21), but Haverford scooped up all of the other places in the top nine.

A few weeks back, the Pats opened the league season with a convincing win at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy and then finished fourth a few days later at the long-running George School Invitational. Ritz had finished second at George School (Germantown Friends’ Nick Dahl won with a state number one time), but Haverford had edged GA for third place in the team standings, 118 points to 122.

On September 20, Germantown Academy lost a close meet at Malvern Prep, 24-31, so the setback against Haverford left the Patriots with a 1-2 league mark. Still, given the team’s recent personnel issues, there’s definitely reason to believe that a healthy Patriots squad can be right in the mix at the Inter-Ac Championships on October 17 at Belmont Plateau.

In Ritz’s absence last Tuesday, Butler held up the GA side with a relatively comfortable win, arriving at the line eight seconds ahead of fellow senior Anthony Calvelli of Haverford. The GA course finishes on the track in Carey Stadium, and along the final straight two other seniors battled for third place.

Haverford’s Nick Magnani edged Germantown’s Rees (18:20 to 18:21), but Magnani is the Fords’ regular number two runner, while Rees usually follows Ritz, Butler, and Gonzalez in the Patriots’ order.

The visitors locked in their winning team score by taking places five through seven courtesy of junior Will Merhige (18:23), senior Aditya Bhise (18:28), and junior Mark Gregory (18:55). Right after this trio came the rest of Haverford’s top seven, sophomore Khalil Bland (eighth; 19:00) and senior Harper Weigle (ninth; 19:02).

Over the last 100 meters, Weigle had to fight off GA senior LeRoy Moser, who placed 10th in 19:05. Owen Ritz’s sophomore brother, Dan, came in 11th in 19:24, and senior Braden Cody completed the Patriots team score with his 12th place finish in 19:32.

The other runners in the top 20 for Germantown Academy were senior Jordan Gans (14th; 19:46), sophomore Kevin Lamb (15th; 19:50), freshman Matt Sandifer (18th; 20:24), junior Nick DiBello (19th; 20:27), and sophomore Mason Fleischer (20th; 21:10).