SCH hosts, Charter wins Inter-Ac golf event

by Tom Utescher

On September 19, the boys of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy had been prepared to host the second of the six Inter-Ac League regular season golf tournaments, but heavy rains around dawn left standing water on parts of the Sunnybrook Golf Club and the event was postponed to last Wednesday.

This turned out to be another damp day, but the rain was relatively light, and it held off for a stretch in the afternoon and allowed play to proceed on the par-36 front nine at Sunnybrook.

At this stage, the gathering had become the fourth contest on the league schedule, and Penn Charter became the first school to win two tourneys by turning in a six-player score of 228. PC also produced the top individual score, a one-under 35 turned in by junior Brian Isztwan.

The rounds of the top six of each team’s eight participants count in the official team tally, and the Quakers didn’t have to add in any individual scores higher than 40 as they placed ahead of runner-up Malvern Prep, whose Friars fashioned a score of 234.

Not too far behind were the other Main Line schools, third-place Episcopal Academy (237) and fourth-place Haverford School (239). The host team, Springside Chestnut Hill, placed fifth with a score of 258, and Germantown Academy was sixth, at 265.

SCH head coach Francis Vaughn said this was the best showing for the Blue Devils thus far in league play. He noted that the members of his team are either young, or are relatively new to the varsity golf scene. In earlier tourneys this season, and many of his athletes were playing the home courses used by other league members for the first time. Obviously, golfers who’ve been on the league circuit for a few years are more accustomed to the different lay-outs and challenges at various clubs.

Malvern had hosted the first Inter-Ac invitational back during the second full week of September; first place in the 2016 opener at Waynesboro Country Club had gone to Haverford, a longtime league power.

After the postponement of the original assembly at Sunnybrook, Penn Charter asserted itself on September 20 at its home course, Huntingdon Valley Country Club. Isztwan and senior Joey Centeno led the pack as Charter put up a score of 224 to edge Episcopal by a single stroke. The two Quakers shared a score of 33 at par-35 HVCC.

The day before the Inter-Ac teams got back around to playing at Sunnybrook last Wednesday, Germantown Academy hosted the league at Meadowlands Country Club, where Episcopal broke through for a victory.

Three tournaments, three different winners – then PC picked up its second victory in the affair hosted by Springside Chestnut Hill on Wednesday.

After finishing his round at Sunnybrook, the Quakers’ Isztwan remarked, “The greens here are beautiful, they’re in terrific shape.”

Although he had a three-putt bogie at one point, he was able to come in under par thanks partly to birdies on a pair of par-five holes, the third and the seventh.

Charter junior Matt Barkann came in just one over par with a 37, and the Quakers’ other official scores were tightly bunched. Barkann’s classmate Blake Target was next in the order with a 38, and a third junior, Dante DiStefano, matched sophomore Dylan Topaz’s round of 39. Centeno completed the team score with a 40 on this occasion.

Springside Chestnut Hill’s Ian Diaz, a senior and the Blue Devils’ top returning golfer from 2015, led the tourney hosts with a 41, and sophomore Jordan Barnes finished just one stroke behind. Seniors Drew Grover and Parker Popky came in with 43’s and freshman Justin Dougherty shot a 44. To round out their official tally, the Devils had their choice from two 45-stroke performances, courtesy of juniors Austin Gedrich and Jared Yetter.

Senior Gaven Giampalmi has been Germantown Academy’s top performer overall this season, although last Wednesday his score of 43 was eclipsed by a figure of 39 handed in by 10th-grader Nick Schnur. Falling into place behind Giampalmi were juniors Ryan Booth (44) and Teddy Davis (45), and the Patriots picked up 47’s from both junior Drew Hoeppner and freshman Eric Lafond.

In the girls’ Inter-Ac golf season in the spring, Springside Chestnut Hill and four Main Line schools in the league field girls’ teams, but not GA or Penn Charter. GA has always deemed its fall team a coed squad, and one of the female players this season, junior Hayley Cross, finished just one shot shy of Hoeppner and Lafond at Sunnybrook last week.