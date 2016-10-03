PC pauses league play for hockey victory

by Tom Utescher

Taking a break from demanding league play early in the Inter-Ac season, Penn Charter’s field hockey Quakers nevertheless found themselves engaged in an intense match on their home turf last Friday afternoon. Working through the occasional cool drizzle, PC generally controlled the play against visiting Central High School, but the Quakers didn’t control the scoreboard.

The first two times Charter led in the contest, Central drew even again in less than three minutes, but finally the persistent Quakers moved ahead again, 3-2, on a goal by sophomore Alexa Lenfest. Now there were only 28 seconds left to play, and this time there would be no coming back for the Lancers. They were dealt their first loss of the season after starting out 6-0 in matches again fellow members of the Philadelphia Public League.

“We penetrated the red zone 49 times,” pointed out first-year Penn Charter head coach Steve Wagner. “That’s a lot, but there were not a lot of shots on goal.

“The girls are learning a style of play and how to move the ball,” he elaborated. “That part of the game is working well for them, and now we need to spend more time on actually finishing and getting the confidence to score. You need to be confident and not be afraid to miss the ball or fail, because that’s the only way to get better.”

With Friday’s outcome, Penn Charter (2-5) picked up its first win since knocking off Archbishop Ryan in its season opener. In the Inter-Ac, the Quakers (0-3) started out by facing three of the four Pa. Independent Schools tournament semifinalists from 2015.

PC began against Central by continually applying pressure on the offensive end for the first nine minutes before the Lancers reached the home team’s circle for the first time. Finding the cage proved difficult for the Quakers, though. On one promising sequence just over a dozen minutes into the action, Charter worked in along the right endline as the ball travelled from freshman Avery Myers to senior Leslie Goodman and finally to Lenfest, who directed a shot just wide of the far post.

Coach Wagner called a time out with 15:51 remaining in the first half, and finally, with the clock down to 9:01, PC knocked the ball into the backboard. Here, sophomore Elizabeth Ross dribbled into the top of the circle from the left and was able to wind up for a powerful strike.

Central attacked two minutes later and was able to get a pass through the middle to a wide open Myra Granato. The junior carried the ball toward PC senior keeper Janelle Sullivan, who went prone to stop the visitor’s shot.

Sullivan could not disengage herself from the ball quickly enough to prevent a covering call (obstructing play of the ball), and on the resulting penalty stroke, Granato tied the game for Central with 6:40 to go in the opening period. Later, a well-struck PC shot was deflected from its path by a Lancer defender, and the half ended, 1-1.

When play got underway after the intermission the Quakers earned a corner very quickly, sending a shot outside the cage. Around six minutes into the new period they weathered Central’s lone penalty corner of the game (the total here was 7-1 in PC’s favor), then went back on the attack.

Central goalie Taylynn Holman got a led pad on a nice shot by Lenfest, and on a corner play, Charter had the ball leak out of the top of the circle on the insertion. With the second-half clock now down to around nine minutes left in regulation, PC sent the ball across the mouth of the Central goal from right to left, but at the far post Lenfest could not apply solid wood to the ball. Soon after that, an extended scramble in front of the Lancers’ lair ended with a tip outside of the left post by Quakers junior Bella Hondros.

On a corner with 5:25 to go, one potential PC shooter at the top of the circle had the ball go past her, but it was still inside the top of the circle and junior Ava Nicolucci drove it home to give the hosts their second lead of the day.

Once again, Charter fans did not see their team’s advantage hold up for long. Gamely, the Lancers pressed up in quest of another equalizer, and from close range on the right of the cage they got it from a familiar source, Granato. The score had now leveled out at 2-2 with 2:47 to go.

With a minute-and-a-half remaining, a PC corner play did not quite come together, but the Quakers kept the ball in the attack zone.

After a PC foul with under a minute left, Central hit the ball out toward midfield, but the Quakers disrupted the visitors’ transition and went back down for a final go. Things weren’t strictly organized in this last assault, so what the Quakers needed here was an opportunist, and they found one.

The ball came skipping laterally through the top of the circle from right to left and Lenfest hit it on the bounce, volleying in the game-winner with just 28 seconds showing up on the clock.

Sullivan wound up with three saves in the Quakers’ cage. In front of her as usual was one of PC’s defensive stalwarts, junior Catherine McInerney, but another, senior Courtney Cubbin, did not play Friday.

Wagner said that he’s been happy with the play of most of his backs thus far. Up front, Ross has been the leading scorer for the Quakers, but as mentioned before, their coach would like to see more contributions from a variety of shooters. Next on the docket for the PC sticksters is a league game against the Baldwin School.