Mount St. Joe volleyball rules Monarchs, 3-1

by Tom Utescher

Fans packed into the Mount St. Joseph Academy gymnasium last Thursday afternoon were treated to a superb display of defensive volleyball as Gwynedd Mercy Academy came to call for an important match-up within the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies.

Liberos and defensive specialists for both the host Magic and the visiting Monarchs stretched and dove in every direction to prevent the ball from striking the newly refinished floor of the MSJ court, making hitters truly earn their points.

Having lost an earlier meeting between the teams at home, Gwynedd Mercy made sure that at least the 0-3 score of that bout would not be duplicated by opening up last week with a 25-22 win. The Mount rebounded to capture the next three hard-fought sets, 25-19, 25-21, and 25-20.

The 3-1 outcome lifted the Magic to a record of 7-1 in the league and 12 -1 overall. Their lone setback in or out of the AACA was a 1-3 loss to visiting Merion Mercy on September 20, the day after staring junior hitter Cassidy Abdalla was put out of action by a concussion.

Sophomore Summer Adamson stepped in for the injured Abdalla and quickly began to look like a varsity veteran, as she did against GMA last week.

“She keeps improving every single day,” declared Mount head coach George Trabosh.

In the opening set last Thursday, the two teams battled tooth and nail to a 20-20 tie. A kill by senior Courtney Kasperski gave the hosts their last lead at 21-20, then Gwynedd ran off three consecutive points and went on to win, 25-22.

A refocused MSJ squad charged out to a 7-1 advantage in the second set, forcing a Gwynedd time-out. Later on, the hosts still led by six at 15-9, and not long after that a pair of scoring blocks by junior middle Ailene Woznicki helped the Magic go up by eight at 19-11.

It wasn’t going to be that easy to take the set, though, since the Monarchs got right back in it with a 5-0 run. The Mounties steadied themselves as a block by senior Jacey Abdalla was immediately followed by a Woznicki kill.

The Monarchs matched those points to make it 21-18, but then gave up the side-out with a serve out over the baseline. There was a scoring tip by senior Liz Thomas, then Gwynedd got jammed up when MSJ junior libero Corinne Filograna served a ball that snaked along the net tape and dropped to the floor, making it 24-18.

The visitors squeezed out one last point before the Magic clinched the set, with Thomas batting the ball from the middle spot to the right rear corner on the GMA side. In the house to watch Mount St. Joe even up the match was Woznicki’s older sister Kait, a 2006 MSJ grad who went on to play for Princeton University.

While the big girls were bashing up front, Filograna and junior defensive specialist Mallory Baus were digging seemingly unsavable balls up off the hardwood.

Filograna said afterward, “I really think that our defense helped us today, and the defense on the other side was very good, as well. Our communication was there, and that really benefitted our defense.”

Asked how the team weathered some of the very long points in this match, the libero explained, “You do have to stay patient and make sure that you’re still focused on the little things every time. Playing them before helped our defense in reading their team.”

Trabosh noted, “They know when to take advantage of the moment, and when not to go for something when the opportunity isn’t there.”

With the overall score now tied, the third set would definitely give the winner momentum in the match. Two scoring tips by senior Kelly Schanes helped the hosts get off to a 3-0 start and Mount St. Joe was up 17-12 later on, but the Monarchs dug in and rallied to tie the set at 19-all.

The Magic moved back in front, 22-19, on hits by Schanes, Woznicki, and Kasperski. Gwynedd got two points back, then turned the serve back over with a violation at the net. The Magic produced a pair of points to win the set, 25-21, sealing the deal when the visitors sent a hit long and out of bounds.

The MSJ coaching staff, which includes Jacey and Cassidy Abdalla’s father, Jerry, kept tinkering to try and get an edge on Gwynedd.

Referring to GMA senior Abigail Kress, Trabosh said “Abby was hitting it over us, so we had to make some adjustments to get people in the places where she was tending to hit the ball.”

Mount St. Joe edged ahead 9-6 in the fourth round, then put up four straight points, the last of the string coming on a service ace to the right rear corner by Filograna. The Magic were getting defensive blocks up front, and finding seams more often on their hits.

Trabosh observed, “The experience of our hitters showed when they listened to what we were telling them and put what we were saying into action. We had Liz Thomas moving around from middle to outside and back to middle, and that was very effective.”

The visitors showed that they weren’t just going to roll over, unleashing a 4-0 burst of their own. The Mounties got to the 20-point mark at 20-16 when Gwynedd sent a hit into the net on its own side. The score tightened to 20-17, but then the young Adamson secured a side-out with a kill. After the Monarchs were unable to return two serves from Filograna, Adamson scored on a tip to bring her team to the brink of match point, 24-17. Gutsy Gwynedd clawed out three more points to bring the Mount fans back to the edge of their bleacher seats, but then Thomas delivered the coup-de-grace. Positioned on the left of the front row now, she delivered a hit that sent the ball glancing off a GMA block and out of bounds, wrapping up the set at 25-20 and the match at 3-1.

“Gwynedd’s a very good team, well coached,” Trabosh said. “They’ve got a great libero, their outside hitters are exceptional, and their middles are pretty good too. This is a good win for us, but in our league, the tough matches keep on coming.”