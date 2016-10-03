Mount hockey hits challenging stretch in season

by Tom Utescher

Last Monday Mount St. Joseph Academy’s challenging stretch of late September field hockey games continued with a trip to Doylestown. It was a non-league contest but the opponent was not unfamiliar to the Magic. In 2015, Central Bucks West had been the team that knocked the Mount out of the main draw of the District 1 tournament in the quarterfinal round.

Last Monday’s meeting almost ended with the same 4-3 final score as the playoff game a year ago, but this time, after the Magic pressed for the tying goal with one minute left to play, the Bucks went down the field and scored with one-tenth of a second showing on the scoreboard clock for a 5-3 victory. Mount St. Joe’s recorded 18 saves for its senior goalie, Gabby Egan.

West, which had ended its 2015 season in the opening round of the PIAA Class AAA state tournament, improved to 7-2-1 in the current campaign with last Monday’s victory.

In the middle of September, Mount St. Joseph had been 7-0 overall, with a 4-0 mark within the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies. Facing its top league rivals on the road two weeks ago, the Magic tied Merion Mercy and then lost to Villa Maria, 4-3. After Monday’s non-league bout the Mounties, like the Bucks, were 7-2-1 overall.

Referring to her team’s recent encounters with talented opponents, Mount head coach Tina Reinprecht remarked, “We can learn some valuable lessons from playing these tough teams. You really have to be sharp; the things you get away with against weaker teams aren’t going to work. One of the main things for us is that you don’t want to get down early against these types of teams. It happened to us with Villa, too.”

Central Bucks West came into the game missing two regular starters, but the rest of the Bucks knew they’d have to raise their level of play, and they got on the board just two minutes and 37 seconds into the contest. The scorer was junior Kaci Murray, who plans to play college hockey at Gwynedd Mercy University.

The Magic tied it up at 1-1, still with less than five minutes elapsed. In transition, the Mount sent Julianna Kratz storming into the circle on the right side. Skilled at shooting on the run, the sophomore slammed the ball over into the left side of the cage.

Unfortunately for the visitors, the deadlock didn’t remain in place for more than 34 seconds, as the host team took the lead again with a goal by Murray’s senior sister, Ryan. The elder Murray has committed to Fairfield University, where Norwood Fontbonne Academy and Mount St. Joseph grad (’13) Ann Burgoyne just became the school’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Another Central Bucks stickster who has already made a college decision, junior Taylor Mason (Maryland), put C.B. West up 3-1 with 13:21 to go in the half.

Maryland left the Atlantic Coast Conference not long ago, and a Mount junior who’ll be playing for Virginia in the ACC, Grace Wallis, was working tirelessly in the midfield for the Magic last Monday evening. Her classmate Mary Kate Stefanowicz made a college choice recently, giving a verbal commitment to Bucknell University.

Two other MSJ 11th-graders teamed up to close up the score to 3-2 with 9:02 left in the opening period, when Bridget Boyle assisted on a strike by Natalie McNamara after a scramble in front of the home team’s goal. McNamara had scored one of the Magic’s goals against Villa Maria the previous week, while the other two belonged to senior Margot Biamon.

The visitors had a chance to tie the match in the final minute of the half, but their insertion pass hopped along the turf and the ball could not be stopped at the top of the circle.

The Mounties were hanging close to their hosts, but Coach Reinprecht said there was still plenty to talk about in the halftime huddle.

“Their team’s spacing was good,” she related, “but when our girls get a chance to look at the game film they’ll how a lot of times we’re on top of each other, which means that you’re leaving a big gap someplace.

“We needed to do a better job at taking the ball out of pressure situations,” she went on. “Just because we have the ball on the right side [which corresponds to the stick side for most players] doesn’t mean you have blast it up that side of the field. You can transfer it over and find more space. I thought we did much better with that in the second half against C.B. West.”

Right at the beginning of the second stanza the Magic attacked again, but Central Bucks soon took the play in the other direction and with just 2:06 expired the Bucks netted a fourth goal thanks to senior Bryn Boylan, a North Carolina recruit.

A contingent of MSJ fans who’d travelled to the game were encouraged when the Mount responded just over two minutes later. When the Bucks’ goalie, Laura Kubit, sprawled to make an initial save, and McNamara rooted out the ball and lifted it into the cage.

Early in the contest, the lighting on the Bucks’ home field at War Memorial Stadium had certainly been adequate, but when darkness fully descended another set of lights blazed on. These additional beams really elevated the lumens, and it seemed like daylight in Doylestown.

With the clock down to 15:29 and the score still 3-4, Magic fans cheered an apparent tying goal and a fourth point even appeared (briefly) on the scoreboard. Perception was not reality, as the officials pointed out that the ball had stuck the foot of another Mount player before the shot by senior Marge Lynch (a Norwood grad who’s headed for Princeton).

C.B. West continued to hold its 4-3 lead, and eventually the Magic called time-out with 1:27 remaining. On what was likely to be its last assault, Mount St. Joe saw a solid shot from the middle of the circle by McNamara stray a little wide of the mark.

Not wanting the visitors to have another swing at the ball, the Bucks moved the action down the field, and when Boylan notched her second goal of the evening, the scoreboard clock stopped with just one-tenth of a second remaining. There was one last center pass-back, although it was impossible for the Magic to do anything in the instant left to them.

Mount St. Joseph has a number of seasoned varsity players, including sophomores who’d already earned starting spots or key reserve roles in the 2015 season. Asked about relatively new varsity athletes who are stepping up this fall, Reinprecht responded, “I’d have to say [junior] Ashley Moore and [senior] Hannah Poliwoda in the back. Ashley was a JV player last year and Hannah was played sparingly on varsity, but they have much larger roles this year and they’re doing a good job for us.”

UPDATE: The Mounties apparently ironed out some of their issues during four consecutive days of practice, suiting back up on Saturday for a 5-3 victory at North Penn High School. They still gave up the first goal to their opponents, but led 2-1 at the half on markers by Kratz and McNamara. The host Maidens pulled even early in the second period, but the Magic settled the issue with three consecutive strikes, two by Wallis and one by McNamara. Egan had eight saves in the MSJ victory.