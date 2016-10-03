La Salle Explorers continue impressive play against Father Judge

by Jonathan Vander Lugt

Despite a new quarterback, a new offensive line and new faces all around, the La Salle College High School Explorers are shaping up to be—yet again—a force in the Philadelphia Catholic League.

Their 35-7 drubbing of Father Judge Saturday night, coming off of blowouts in their first two league games, showed as much.

“It was nice. The kids played well,” said La Salle head coach John Steinmetz. “They’re a tough team—physical. It’s a good win.”

It was back-and-forth early, and both teams struggled to get the ball moving. The game’s first five drives ended in punts, with La Salle’s defense making talented Judge quarterback Rob King uncomfortable.

King finished the half with only two completions and a pair of picks on 11 tries, and, despite not being sacked, finished with -7 yards on a number of busted designed runs and scrambles through two quarters.

“King is really good, so we had to be judicious about what we were doing, because we were worried about him getting loose,” Steinmetz said. “We were just trying to make sure we kept him in the pocket.”

On the day, King finished just with just seven completions in 25 tries, while turning the ball over four times: two fumbles and two interceptions.

“The kids are starting to get it,” Steinmetz went on. “We’ve cleaned up our rotations—at North Penn, we played some of our two-way players too much. Now, we’ve got a nice rotation going. We’re playing probably 16-18 guys on defense, and that really cleaned some stuff up.”

On offense, the Explorers broke through with Syaire Madden’s 5-yard run early in the second, before punching another one in on a two-minute drill just before the half’s end.

Quarterback Tommy LaMorte, in particular, stood out. The senior went 5-for-5 for 54 yards in the half’s final drive before Madden scored from four out, setting the stage for a superlative second half.

He threw for three scores in the game’s latter frames—a four yarder to Liam Trainer, as well as a 22-yard strike and a 64-yard toss to Troy Holland—to add a flourish to his 18-for-21, 263-yard (210 of which went to Holland) day.

On the other side, Judge scored once, on a breakaway 57-yard reception from King to Justin Gies, but otherwise, La Salle was firmly in control.

Holland, after struggling for a handful of games following a big opener against North Penn, turned in a monster game: 13 receptions, the aforementioned 210 yards, and a pair of scores.

“It was nice to see him break out,” Steinmetz said. “Troy runs really good routes and he’s got great hands. When the ball gets to him, he catches it.”

“I was feeling it,” Holland said. “Tom was getting me the ball—he was on point. The line was blocking, I’ve just got to be consistent.”

It was a good thing that LaMorte and Holland had such a rapport going, because the running game was a non-factor in the second half, where Madden rushed for only 11 yards on 13 carries. Brett Mallee ran for 17 on two, but overall, the ground game didn’t have it.

“I’m not really sure what happened in the run game,” LaMorte said. Overall, he’s not particularly concerned. “We’ll see it on the film—but I’m sure it’s nothing that we can’t fix.”

“I didn’t really notice, to be honest—I focus on the defense,” said Steinmetz. “They were stacking the box, so we were able to move it through the air.”

Moreover, the fact that that La Salle was able to adjust and play so well in other facets of the game bodes well for the remainder of its season. This week, the Explorers have a bye before they will be forced to run the Catholic League’s gauntlet: Roman Catholic, St. Joe’s Prep, and Archbishop Wood.

“We’re getting our feet under us defensively,” Steinmetz said, of his team’s growth through its first six games. “We don’t have too many blown assignments, which is what I focus on at this point in the year.”

The brand-new offensive line also seems to have things figured out.

“Everybody’s learning their role,” Steinmetz said. “We’ve settled into what we’re doing, and where we’re supposed to be.”