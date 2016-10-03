Former SCH sprinter returns with Olympic gold

by Tom Utescher

At Springside Chestnut Hill Academy last Friday, the customary excitement surrounding the school’s intramural Blue and Gold Day athletic contests was magnified by the presence of a special, yet familiar guest.

Taylor Ellis-Watson, a 2011 graduate who went on to become a star sprinter at the University of Arkansas, arrived on campus accompanied by a very precious object, the gold medal she won at this summer’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. When the former Springsider was not wearing the golden disc around her neck on its ribbon, she had it tucked away in a Brazilian wood box with a rotating hinged cover that had been provided along with the medal.

Ellis-Watson earned the coveted athletic prize as one of the six women on the U.S. four-by-four hundred meter relay team, which fulfilled expectations by winning Team USA’s sixth consecutive gold medal in the event. She has signed a professional contract with Adidas that extends into the next Summer Olympics year, so she definitely has her sights set on being in Tokyo for the 2020 Games.

Her Olympic journey had begun many years before, when she was the same age, or even younger than many of the SCH students she addressed last week.

Performance measurements in track are objective, so when youngsters are running remarkable times in a particular age group, their potential is easily recognized. That was the case for a young Ellis-Watson not long after she became involved with the Mt. Airy Track Club.

She related, “When I was around 13 and realized that I was good at track, I made it a goal – and I wrote it down – ‘I’m going to be in the 2016 Olympics.’ I also made some shorter-term goals, like I’m going to run track in college, and I’m going to use track to pay for college.”

When asked about her early role models, she immediately named Jamaican-born U.S. Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross, the 400 meter gold medalist in 2012 and the bronze medalist in 2008.

“I loved her,” Ellis-Watson said. “She ran the 400, and I wanted to be just like her.”

At the old Springside School, she became the Inter-Ac league MVP as a freshman. After battling some injuries during the next two years, she won the honor again as a senior. At the 2011 league championships, she swept the 100, 200, and 400 meter events, and came from far behind on the anchor leg of the 4 x 400 relay to win that race for her team, as well.

She went on to the University of Pittsburgh, where she often found herself having to practice with members of the men’s team in order to receive a useful challenge. She eventually decided to transfer a school boasting one of the nation’s elite track and field programs.

However, she made some valuable connections at Pitt. Most importantly, she met her future husband, Wesley Washington, a fellow track and field athlete for the Panthers (’13). They will wed on October 14 in Philadelphia, honeymoon in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and then settle in Florida.

While running for Pittsburgh, Ellis-Watson competed in a number of meets at Penn State and got to know their highly-regarded sprint coach, Chris Johnson. He then joined the staff at SEC power Arkansas, and the former Springsider followed him there a year later at the start of the 2013-14 academic year.

Running as part of this high-caliber program did a great deal to prepare Ellis-Watson to become an Olympian. She excelled both indoors and outdoors in the 400 meters, becoming an 11-time All-American and helping lead the Razorbacks to the outdoors NCAA championship this past spring. Individually, she was the runner-up in the 400 at the NCAA meet, getting edged out by University of Texas senior Courtney Okolo, who would become her Olympic teammate.

In the last few years leading up to 2016, it seemed that fate was placing physical obstacles in Ellis-Watson’s path to the Olympic Games. She suffered a number of injuries, many of which were not publicized. Rather than become the focus of feature stories about battling adversity, the young sprinter kept her own counsel and worked through her difficulties with the help of Coach Johnson.

She had two foot surgeries and dealt with a stress fracture in her knee. In the spring of 2015, she was in a car that was hit by a driver running a red light, and her back and neck suffered.

“My back has not been the same since that,” she revealed, “and occasionally I get shots for the pain.”

She was bothered by her back problems during the 2015-16 indoor track season, but coped with them remarkably well.

“It was almost surprising to me, but I was running some very fast times,” she said. “My coach was great because he really knew when I had to back off; sometimes I just had to skip practice and do a workout in the pool or something.”

At the end of January at the Razorback Invitational, Ellis-Watson’s time of 52.26 seconds in the indoor 400 was the fastest in the world for the first month of 2016. Outdoors later on, her times would drop into the 50-second bracket – this despite the fact that she would contract mononucleosis in the spring.

“I think those problems helped me and my coach step back and look at everything from a little different perspective,” she explained. “We’d break things down, define the next goal for me, and then plan how I would get there and not risk more injury issues. I just had to find ways to work around the problems, and I still got fourth at trials.

At the Team USA trials in Oregon in early July, Ellis-Watson ran a personal best time of 50.25 that enabled her to finish two places ahead of her college rival, Okolo. Unfortunately, she did not become one of the three athletes who would run the in the open 400 at the Olympics.

“I was aiming for the top three because I wanted to run individually,” she said, “but I ended up getting fourth by a couple hundredths. I was still happy because I knew I’d made the relay pool.”

The recent Arkansas grad had also qualified to race at trials in the 200 meters, but her time there was relatively slow by her standards. ”I’d been training just for the 400, so those fast-twitch muscles you need in the 200 weren’t getting used as much,” she explained. “In the 200, I felt like my legs were still moving at a 400-meter pace.”

The members of the 4 x 400 group were not required to attend the U.S. relay camp later in July, so Ellis-Watson didn’t see any of her teammates again until she arrived in Rio at the beginning of August. She would be rooming with her relay colleague Phyllis Francis, her former Arkansas teammate Chrishuna Williams (an 800 meter runner), and University of Oregon sprinter Jenna Prandini.

Ellis-Watson noted, “It was easy to get along with the people close to my age, because we’d all just been competing in college and had a lot of common experiences.”

One of her relay teammates was 30-year-old Allyson Felix, the longtime Team USA standout who had already won four Olympic gold medals. The interaction between the two was somewhat restrained.

“She’s very quiet, and I’m quiet, too,” the younger runner pointed out. “When I did get to talk to her she was very pleasant and humble, but she’s about her business – she’s very serious about what she does.”

Another older veteran, Natasha Hastings, Ellis-Watson found to be quite vocal and inspirational.

“She was very encouraging, telling us that each person on the team is equally valuable,” the former Arkansas sprinter recalled. “She was saying how we’d all put in the training to get us here, that we were prepared to win, and that we were going to get the gold medal. She was very motivational.”

Ellis-Watson enjoyed life in the Olympic Village, remarking, “It was beautiful. All the U.S. athletes were together in one building, and it was like our own little community. There was a huge cafeteria that had a McDonald’s in it, and they gave each of us a Samsung phone with a data plan on it.”

The 4 x 400 was one of the last major track events on the Olympic schedule, and the downside to that was to that was that the athletes in the relay had to stay fully focused and conditioned right up until the end of their stay in Rio.

“I did get out a little bit when my family got down there, but I really didn’t get to do as much hanging out and sightseeing as I wanted to do,” Ellis-Watson said. “My friend from Springside, Gabby Navarro (’12) came down to watch me run, but I wasn’t actually able to meet up with her.”

The U.S. team trained an hour outside of Rio at a Brazilian naval base that had a state-of-the-art track. The athletes’ visits to the actual performance arena were very limited until they were due to race.

“The atmosphere there was awesome, because all of the athletes were there cheering you on,” Ellis-Watson remembered. “We had members of the U.S. volleyball team and other teams come out to support us. It was a crazy cool environment.”

In the 4 x 400, unlike many other events, there was no semifinal round; the top teams went straight from the qualifying heats into the finals.

Ellis-Watson ran the second leg in qualifying, and she explained the team’s instructions. “We wanted to bring the first leg in strong, then stretch out the lead in the second leg, stretch it out even more in the third leg, and then just finish strong and stay out of harm’s way.”

The Americans won their heat comfortably and put up a time almost a full second faster than that of their primary rival, Jamaica.

Ellis-Watson was disappointed that she was not chosen to run in the finals. As expected, individual qualifiers Hastings, Francis, and Felix performed in the medal race, and Okolo was chosen to lead off for them. They won comfortably in three minutes, 19.06 seconds, once again ahead of the Jamaicans (3:20.34).

“I really wanted to run in the final because I think I earned it, but I guess they did what they thought was best,” Ellis-Watson commented.

As is customary, all six members of the U.S. relay pool received gold medals, since all had contributed to the achievement.

Even with that prize in her trophy case, the former Springside star is still looking to make improvements. At six feet tall, getting upright out of the starting blocks isn’t as easy for her as for a shorter sprinter.

“I do struggle with my starts,” she admitted, “but that’s getting better. I’d been either over-striding or under-striding, so I’m looking to find that perfect stride to get me out of the blocks where I can stretch out my legs.”

Ellis-Watson will be moving to Florida because her husband Wesley, who works for Northrop Grumman Corporation, received a promotion that entailed a transfer. The couple has bought a house in Melbourne, located on the east coast of the state about an hour’s drive from Orlando.

Just outside of Orlando, there’s a track facility in the town of Claremont where Ellis-Watson will keep up with her training. She’ll be working with a coach from the area, as well as one employed by Adidas.

“I know now how to work around my injuries, and it’ll be a different type of training,” she noted. “You start serious workouts later in the year than a college runner, and you don’t have to prepare for as many ‘peaks,’ like with college conference meets and NCAA’s.”

A 4.0 student at Arkansas and the recipient of numerous scholar-athlete awards, she actually obtained her undergraduate degree in 2015, and was halfway through post-graduate studies in the field of clinical mental health counseling at Arkansas.

“With moving, that’s going to be on hold for now,” she said. “I’m going to get an MBA online at St. Leo’s [a Florida University near Tampa], because with my running it’ll be easier to do an online program.”

As she finished speaking to the LOCAL last Friday, Ellis-Watson was preparing to address an audience of students at her old school. What would she tell the SCH youngsters?

“I’ll be talking about how important it is to write down your big dreams and big goals,” she replied, “and then as you get older, how to write sub-goals to move you along your way. I can tell them how my setbacks helped me in the end, although I didn’t realize that at first. I still kept my goal and told myself I’m still going to get there, no matter what the setbacks are. Basically, I’m going to tell them about my journey.”