CHC volleyball Griffins ground Lightning

At home in Sorgenti arena last Tuesday evening, Chestnut Hill College balanced its conference record in volleyball at 3-3 with a 3-0 victory over Wilmington’s Goldey-Beacom College.

Although the issue was decided in straight sets, the visiting Lightning pushed the Griffins to 25-23 in the opening round, then extended the third set past the customary 25 points required of the victorious team. Goldey actually brought up a set point at 26-25, but Chestnut Hill then captured three points in a row to prevail, 28-26.

CHC libero Regina Trabosh, a Mount St. Joseph Academy grad and the daughter of Mount head coach and Griffins assistant coach George Trabosh, is one of four seniors on the roster. As in past seasons, she is accumulating various defense-oriented honors in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, and was joined in last Tuesday’s starting line-up by her classmates Madison McBride (outside hitter) and Emily Koehler (middle).

Fellow senior Emily Drew provides depth at setter and starting right side Samantha Gelfan is one of just two juniors on the team, but the Griffins’ roster also includes an important cadre of younger players. Sophomore Kennedy Sutton is the starting setter, and hitters Reily Byxbee and Cassie Callahan have already earned starting roles as freshmen.

“We have five freshmen, and all of them have made contributions during the season thus far,” reported Kim Kolesnik, now into her ninth season as CHC head coach. “Reily Byxbee is our second outside hitter, and Cassie Callahan and Chase Cooksey have been splitting time as our other middle opposite of Emily Koehler.

“Kara Turtzer and Janie Green have been playing as defensive specialists for us the whole season,” the coach continued, “and they have good first-contact control and they’re aggressive servers. It’s a great class that will keep getting better.”

As Tuesday’s bout got underway, veteran hitter McBride gave CHC points on a tip, a full-force hit, and a push to open space as the Griffins gained a 9-6 edge. The Lightning caught up at 9-9 and from there on the score pretty much seesawed up to 23-all, with neither squad ever leading by more than two points.

Off a set by Sutton, Chestnut Hill freshman Callahan belted the ball from the right side crosscourt toward the back corner. This brought up set point, which followed immediately when a hit by Beacom burrowed into the net instead of crossing it. The Griffins’ McBride and Koehler collected four kills apiece in the initial segment, while Sutton set for 12 assists and Trabosh logged eight digs.

After the scoreboard levelled off at 6-6 a few minutes into the second set, three kills by Gelfan figured into a 10-5 break-out by the Sorgenti spikers. McBride sent two balls to the deck during this stretch, and the Lightning helped their hosts by committing three errors.

After this juncture Chestnut Hill led by at least four points up to 18-14, then the Griffins got a little more separation thanks to a serving error and an off-target hit by Beacom and a kill by McBride. From 21-14, a brief rally got Goldey back within four, 22-18, then Callahan connected for a kill and Trabosh sent over a serve that the visitors could not return.

The Lightning finished themselves off with a violation at the net, and the 25-18 set gave the Griffs a 2-0 lead in the match. Trabosh added another eight digs to her total, while Sutton recorded an impressive 15 assists in the second round. Up front, McBride and Gelfan gave the leaders seven and five kills, respectively.

Facing a straight-sets defeat, Beacom battled fiercely in the third round.

“They never make it easy; they’re always scrappy and tough,” CHC’s Kolesnik observed.

Coming out of a series of early ties, Chestnut Hill went up 17-14, but couldn’t hold the lead for long. Later, the home team had a match point pending at 24-23, but the Griffins got their signals crossed and two players collided while going for a ball.

Goldey gave back the point on a serve out over the baseline, but then tied the score at 25-all with a kill. The Lightning edged ahead, 26-25, when CHC put too much mustard on a hit and sent the ball past the back boundary. Coach Kolesnick was giving her reserves a good deal of playing time in this set, and one of them, Cooksey, provided a kill that leveled the scoreboard at 26-26.

At this point, Beacom finally buckled, hitting the ball into a Cooksey/Koehler block two times in a row.

The Griffins’ 28-26 victory clinched the match and raised their overall record to 5-9. Chestnut Hill always faces a series of challenging non-league opponents at the start of each season, and thus far the Griffins have played 10 of their 14 matches on the road.

Tuesday night’s totals showed McBride with 11 kills and Gelfan with 10 for the evening, with Koehler and Byxbee each adding six and Callahan coming away with five. Sutton amassed 36 assists and Trabosh turned in 26 digs. CHC junior Peyton Reno, who actually hails from Beacom’s base in Wilmington, Del., had six digs in a reserve role.

Later last week the Griffins added two more CACC wins to their record as Coach Kolesnik had her charges focusing on some specific aspects of their game.

“We’re working on being more confident with our offense and moving our hitters around a lot more so that we’re less predictable,” she explained. “We’re also trying to get our receive passing to be more consistent.”