FABULOUS FLUFFY is a three-year-old long hair Maine coon domestic mix. The young white and gray plush doll was given up because the family was allergic. Fluffy needs to be the only pet. She is quiet, laid back, and enjoys attention and just being CUTE and FLUFFY! Fluffy is fully vetted and up for adoption at PETCO, 9717 Roosevelt Blvd. More information, Gdenofa@aol.com