Weavers Way established fund for employee who died in July

The Weavers Way community was shocked and saddened by the passing of Anrico Stevenson, a meat cutter in the Chestnut Hill store, and his wife, Tyronda, on July 22. The couple was found dead in their home from an apparent carbon monoxide leak.

Rico, 40, worked in the meat room for three years. Dean Stefano, Chestnut Hill store manager, called Rico “a great guy to work with. It seemed like he was going in a great direction, and he’s going to be greatly missed.” Ron Moore, the meat/poultry/seafood manager in Chestnut Hill, considered Rico to be his best friend of the last 10 years.

“Rico was always there for me, on and off the job,” Ron said. “I can’t replace [him]. Friendship is hard to replace.”

Rico was from Teachey, N.C., a small town in the southeastern part of the state. He and Tyronda left behind four sons, ranging in age from 19 to 5.

Weavers Way has set up an account to collect donations for the family. Donate online at www.weaversway.coop/rico. You may also donate at the register or by mail to Stevenson Fund, Attn. Finance, Weavers Way Co-op, 559 Carpenter Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19119. Checks should be made out to Weavers Way, with the notation “Stevenson Fund” in the memo line. Contributions will be taken through Dec. 31, 2016, and one check will be sent to Rico’s family at the end of the collection period.

Please note that donations to this fund are gifts, not charitable donations, and are not tax-deductible. Questions? Email editor@weaversway.coop.