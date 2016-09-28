NFA $2,500 grant from Chestnut Hill Community Fund

Norwood Fontbonne Academy was recently awarded a $2,500 Grant from Chestnut Hill Community Fund to enhance the school’s “Student Empowerment Program.” The goal of NFA’s Program is to foster a value-rich environment where students learn to be “upstanders” not simply “bystanders.”

This program was created with a broader reach than just providing anti-bullying education to young people in schools. NFA has taken an active approach by investing in empowering students in both the Montessori and pre-primary grades through grade 8 to develop strong, healthy relationships with their peers.

The funds will enable NFA to provide quality educational programs on empowerment through assemblies and workshops for the school community. Through ongoing activities in Advisory and Religion classes, the staff will guide students in implementing strategies to develop strong empowered relationships in classrooms, in the school, and the broader community of Chestnut Hill.