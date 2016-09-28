Louis C. Martini, building contractor

Louis C. Martini, 81 a building contractor who fought in the Hungarian Revolution, died Sept. 18 of pancreatic cancer at his home in Chestnut Hill.

Mr. Martini had specialized in kitchen remodeling, carpentry and cabinetmaking, working mainly in the Chestnut Hill area.

Mr. Martini was born in Budapest, Hungary, to a family of furniture makers. During World War II, After the Soviet occupation and then its communist puppet regime took control of Hungary and nationalized the family’s factory.

He was completing his obligatory service in the Hungarian military when the Hungarians revolted against the communist government in 1956. He joined the Hungarian Revolution that overthrew the communist government, and then fought against the Soviet invasion that ultimately restored communist control.

After the Hungarian Revolution collapsed, Mr. Martini came to the United States as a refugee in late 1956 and settled in Florida, initially living with an uncle. At this time he worked as a boat builder and general carpenter, learned English, and attended college. He graduated from Stetson University in 1963, where he studied political science and economics, was captain of the chess team, played varsity soccer, and built sets for the theater group.

Mr. Martini moved to Philadelphia after college and worked for Philadelphia National Bank for 14 years, including time as manager of the bank’s Kensington branch. He then changed careers and became a building contractor. Although he left Hungary with the expectation that he would never be able to safely return, changes in the political climate made it possible for him to visit family and friends frequently, beginning in 1987.

An avid gardener, he loved crossword puzzles, was a supporter of single-payer healthcare reform, and participated in a Habitat for Humanity trip to Paraguay. He maintained his physical fitness in later years by splitting firewood and swimming.

Mr. Martini is survived by his wife, Joan; sons Paul and Andrew; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of his life was held Sept. 24. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 121 Habitat St., Americus, GA 31709-3498. – WF