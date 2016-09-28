Letters: September 28

Thank you, neighbors

On Sept. 3, I ran a lemonade stand with my brother Joe, my sister Alice, and our neighbor Ruth. Our lemonade stand was free, because it was for fun.

We decided to accept donations for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) because our sister, Rosalie Mary, was born there.

We want to thank all of our customers for being so nice and generous. We had people walk, ride their bikes, and stop their cars to get lemonade. Some people donated, but they didn’t even want lemonade!

Thanks to all of our amazing neighbors, we raised $125.60! And we’re not even that good at making lemonade yet!

Angelina Baker

Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill old-style pharmacies

Hill residents today still have the benefits of great service and fair prices in a local pharmacy. Chestnut Hill Pharmacy on Germantown Avenue filled my Simvastatin Prescription in July just as Ms. Wybar remembered Reese Pharmacy’s good service, fair prices, and business integrity.

The major chains, aided and encouraged by the Feds, do make it very hard for independents to survive. Pharmacy owner Megan Gill and her team are competing, surviving, and gaining new customers as word of their store spreads.

Many of us who have relocated to other areas continue to call-in our RX refills to Chestnut Hill Pharmacy where live staff answer the phone and your refill is in the second day mail. Prices are very competitive and service is personal.

Jim Barrett

Mass

Thanks to the CHCF

On behalf of Norwood-Fontbonne Academy, I want to thank the Chestnut Hill Community Fund for its generous grant that will be used to enhance our “Student Empowerment Program.” We began the school year using some of the funds for two staff leaders to participate in a week long Responsive Classroom Workshop which they presented to all NFA staff.

Throughout the school year, the remaining grant monies will go towards educational programs on empowerment through assemblies and workshops that will foster a value-rich environment where students learn to be “upstanders” not simply “bystanders.” Your generosity will make this happen and I thank you again for your continued support of NFA’s mission.

Sister Mary Helen Beirne

Head of School

Norwood-Fontbonne Academy