Katherine W. Pollak, vice dean at Penn

Katherine Weiss Pollak, 89, a former vice dean at the University of Pennsylvania, died Sept. 18 of a stroke at her home in West Mt. Airy.

She was the widow of Judge Louis H. Pollack of the U.S. Eastern District Court.

Mrs. Pollak had served as vice dean of the College of General Studies at Penn from 1976 to 1979. During her tenure, she established a premed program for students who had decided on a medical career too late to have taken undergraduate science courses.

Her program at Penn became a model for other universities across the country.

Mrs. Pollak’s daughter Sally said her mother was devoted to her students and remained in touch with them for decades.

“When she turned her attention to something, she did it with the greatest focus, passion and skill,” her daughter said.

Born in New York City, she was a gifted athlete who was recruited for, but didn’t join, the All-American Girl’s Professional League, deciding instead to campaign for Henry Wallace, the Progressive Party presidential candidate who ran unsuccessfully against Harry S. Truman in 1948. She also excelled at basketball and tennis.

Mrs. Pollak was a graduate of Smith College, where she was the leading scorer on the women’s basketball team. She taught in New York City public schools before marrying Mr. Pollak, who at the time was employed by her father, a founding partner of Paul Weiss Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a New York law firm.

The couple raised a family in New Haven, Conn., where Mr. Pollak was then dean of Yale Law School.

Mrs. Pollak had a wide range of interests that included singing, painting, carpentry, making quilts for friends and sewing Halloween costumes.

In addition to her daughter Sally, she is survived by daughters Susan, Nancy, Libby and Debby; seven grandchildren; and a sister.

A memorial service is planned for the spring of 2017.

Memorial donations may be made to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund at www.naacpldf.org. – WF