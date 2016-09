Crime Report for the Week of Sept. 17 to 24.

Sept. 24. Valley Green: Complainant states that while her car was parked, someone broke in and stole debit and credit cards and her driver’s license.

Summary: One crime for the week: A theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.