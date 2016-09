by Kevin Dicciani

The Chestnut Hill Community Association unanimously voted to approve eight board members to serve on its bylaws committee.

Board member Jack McMeekin introduced the nominees to the CHCA’s board of directors on Sept 22. The eight members are as follows:

Jack McMeekin

Jean Hemphill

John Falco

Julie Byrne

Chris Padova

Will Detweiler

Dan Compton

Drew Meschter

A motion was then presented to approve the slate, which passed with a unanimous vote.