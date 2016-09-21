William R. Hodson, age 72, of Franconia Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2016. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Seip) Hodson with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Born May 1, 1944, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Walter and Barbara Hodson. He graduated from Central High School of Philadelphia, received a BS in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University and a MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland. He worked as a Staff Engineering Consultant for the Leeds & Northrup Company in North Wales for 27 years. He worked for Max Control Systems in Lansdale and then went to Honeywell in Fort Washington where he was a control system architect. After retiring from Honeywell, he started his own consulting business related to the international industrial communications standards that he had helped to develop during his career. He had eleven U.S. patents issued to him as inventor. He was elevated to Fellow grade in the International Systems and Automation Society. He was a long-time member of Christ Covenant Church where he had been active on church council, and other capacities. He was an officer of his daughters’ Home & School Association, served on the Franconia Township Planning Commission, and served for 24 years on the Franconia Township Zoning Hearing Board. For leisure, Bill had an interest in railroads and rail history; serving on the board of the Reading Company Technical & Historical Society. He loved his family and friends and spending time with them camping, water skiing, hiking, biking, and traveling. In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by his daughters Wendy Grube and her husband David of Collegeville, Pamela McNamara and her husband William of Palmyra, PA, grandchildren Brendan and Brianna Grube, Emma and Sarah McNamara and a sister Sandra Bacon of Yuba City, CA. He was preceded in death by his half-sister Joan Gardner and maternal grandparents Victor and Katharine Lorenzon. Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 17, at Christ Covenant Church, 2200 Mainland Road, Harleysville. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William’s name may be made to: RCT&HS, PO Box 15143, Reading, PA 19612, Christ Covenant Church, or the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org), 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631, Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.