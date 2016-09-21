Walnut Lane Bridge to reopen Sept. 26

by Sue Ann Rybak

The historic Walnut Lane Bridge over the Wissahickon Creek is set to open on Sept. 26, according to Charles Metzger, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Metzger said the contractor currently is finishing work on the roundabout on Walnut Lane at the intersection of Park Line Drive. The reconstructed roundabout is part of PennDOT’s $14.7 million bridge improvement project to rehabilitate the 109-year-old, six-span bridge.

PennDOT closed the bridge on April 1 to build a new concrete deck and install new sidewalks. The project, which is funded 100 percent by federal grants, also included repairing abutments and piers, installing new tear-drop street lights, railings and fire hydrants, and relocating a water main and inlets.

Construction began in November 2015 to rehabilitate the bridge by removing the existing bridge deck and replacing it with a new concrete deck.

For more information visit www.penndot.gov.