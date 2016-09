Dustin Hoffman and Katharine Ross star in Mike Nichols’ classic 1967 comedy “The Graduate” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Woodmere Art Museum, 9211 Germantown Avenue.

Anne Bancroft also stars in this film about a callow young man torn between a young woman and her mother.

The film kicks off another season of Tuesday Night at the Movies, presented by Woodmere and the Chestnut Hill Film Group and sponsored by the Chestnut Hill Local.